5 myths about coffee you should stop believing

Written by Sneha Das Jul 11, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

There are various myths and misconceptions about coffee that you should stop believing. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Coffee is the most popular beverage across the world as it gives you an energy boost, stimulates metabolism, aids in weight loss, and improves brain function and productivity. However, there are certain misconceptions and myths about coffee floating around the internet that need to be addressed. Here are five myths debunked so you can sip on your warm cuppa without any guilt.

Water Coffee leaves you dehydrated

Although coffee has a mild diuretic effect, it doesn't increase the risk of dehydration as you are having it with a significant quantity of water. Since drinking coffee can make you pee frequently, people assume that they lose lots of fluid in this process. However, in reality, your body is able to absorb as much fluid as it requires and expel the rest.

Caffeine level Dark roast has more caffeine

Most people think that dark roast coffee is much stronger and contains more caffeine than light roast. Roasting coffee beans cause a loss of water and mass, so the longer they are roasted, the more mass they lose, and have less caffeine. So, dark roasting the beans takes the caffeine out of them, lending them a rich and chocolaty flavor.

Bone health Coffee affects your growth

Teenagers are often warned by their parents that coffee will stunt their growth as they associate caffeine intake with reduced calcium absorption. However, there is no scientific evidence to prove this belief. According to a study where girls aged 12-18 were tracked, there was absolutely no difference in bone health between those who consumed coffee compared to those who did not.

Headache Coffee is addictive

One of the most common misconceptions about coffee is that it is super addictive. Although regular consumption of caffeine might cause some physical dependence, it doesn't threaten your health as addictive drugs do. There are no long-lasting negative effects if you stop having it. Caffeine withdrawal usually lasts a few days and there can be a mild headache or loss of focus, temporarily.

Hangover Coffee can make you sober

False, false, false! Sipping on some coffee after a drunken night with friends will not cure your hangover or sober you up. You can feel slightly fresh since you will be ingesting water along in the process, but it will never get alcohol out of your stomach or prevent you from feeling tipsy. Instead, drinking coffee after alcohol can actually cause negative health effects.