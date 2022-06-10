Lifestyle

5 refreshing iced tea recipes to try this summer

5 refreshing iced tea recipes to try this summer

Written by Sneha Das Jun 10, 2022, 01:48 pm 3 min read

These iced tea recipes are refreshing and perfect for summer season.

We crave cool and refreshing beverages during the summer season. They are the perfect way to beat the sultry weather and stay healthy, cool, and hydrated. This summer, ditch the sugar-loaded store-bought drinks and try some homemade iced teas to detoxify your body. Homemade iced teas are nutritious and you can have them unsweetened as well. Here are five iced tea recipes.

#1 Lemon iced tea

Lemon iced tea is a classic beverage that cools down your stomach and instantly hydrates and rejuvenates your body. Throw in some lemon slices, fresh basil leaves, and two green tea bags in a container. Add boiling water to it and leave for five minutes. Take out the tea bags. Add some honey and refrigerate the tea for three-four hours. Serve chilled.

#2 Coconut and lime iced tea

This coconut lime iced tea is refreshing and naturally sweet. Packed with potassium and essential nutrients, coconut water is great for detoxification, and weight loss. Mix green tea bags with lime slices in a container. Add warm coconut water to it and let it steep for 15 minutes. Take out the tea bags and refrigerate for three-four hours. Add some ice and serve chilled.

#3 Cinnamon and turmeric iced tea

This cinnamon and turmeric iced tea is the perfect detox drink to have during the summer. Packed with curcumin, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is great for your overall health. Cinnamon promotes weight loss and fights against infections. Add green tea bags, turmeric powder, honey, and cinnamon to a jar. Add warm water and steep for five minutes. Remove the tea bags and enjoy.

#4 Pomegranate and hibiscus iced tea

If you are craving a fruity-flavored beverage, then try this pomegranate and hibiscus iced tea. This caffeine-free drink is high in antioxidants and has a sweet-bitter flavor. Boil water along with loose hibiscus tea leaves and cook for five minutes. Let it cool. Strain the water and add pomegranate juice. Add cold water, stir well and refrigerate. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.

#5 Strawberry and jalapeno iced tea

If you are in the mood to experiment a bit with your iced tea and try something new, then try making this strawberry and jalapeno iced tea at home. Mix together thinly sliced jalapenos, and green tea bags in a pitcher. Add chopped strawberries, honey, and boiling water and steep for five minutes. Remove the tea bags, refrigerate for three-four hours and serve chilled.