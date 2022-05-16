Lifestyle

5 ways to bake a sponge cake

Written by Lahari Basu May 16, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

Cake-aholics out there, did you know you could make sponge cakes in a number of ways? If you were in the dark about these cool recipes, here's a list of varieties with which you can bake a sponge cake. We have them with and without eggs. Try them out and let us know which you think is the easiest and which tastes the best.

#1 Sponge cake with yogurt

Beat yogurt and sugar till the sugar dissolves completely. Add baking powder and baking soda and mix well. Let the mixture sit for five minutes. You will see small bubbles on the surface of the mixture. Add vanilla essence and oil and mix well. Sieve in flour in batches and gently fold the mixture. Bake for 20 minutes in a preheated oven.

#2 Sponge cake with milk

Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt, and keep aside. Heat milk and butter until it melts. Beat sugar and eggs with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add vanilla essence. Add the flour mixture. Mix the hot milk-butter mixture. Pour batter into greased pan and bake at 180 C until a wooden toothpick inserted at the center comes out clean.

#3 Sponge cake with eggs

Beat butter and add in sugar. Mix and beat until light and fluffy. Add three eggs to this and mix well. Add vanilla essence. Sieve in the flour, baking powder, and baking soda, and fold them to incorporate. Grease a baking pan, and bake it for 20-25 minutes in a pre-heated oven, or until a wooden toothpick inserted at the center comes out clean.

#4 Sponge cake with meringue

Mix 1/2 cup flour and two tablespoons cornflour and keep aside. Beat egg yolks with sugar until it melts. Add vegetable oil and add vanilla essence and mix well. Add the flour mixture in batches. Beat four egg whites and sugar with an electric beater until soft peaks appear. Fold it in with the cake mixture. Bake in preheated oven in a water bath.

#5 Chocolate sponge cake

Cream butter and sugar and beat until fluffy. Add eggs and mix well. Add sifted flour, baking soda, and cocoa powder into the wet mixture. This recipe uses more baking soda and fewer eggs than regular sponge cake. Add hot water and mix. Bake in a round cake tin at around 180°C for 40 minutes for a rich and dark chocolate cake.