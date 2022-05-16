Lifestyle

5 weirdest recipes that had netizens all worked up

Written by Lahari Basu May 16, 2022

Foodies love to spend time exploring new recipes and sniffing out delicious new dishes. However, once in a while they chance upon some weird and nauseating dishes that can make you go "ew" sitting lightyears away! Here's a list of five strikingly weird street foods discovered by food bloggers in the recent past. While we cannot rate the taste, we're pretty sure they're unhealthy.

#1 Fruit chai

A couple of months ago, a food blogger's video went viral showing a man preparing fruit chai in Surat. When asked what led to this innovation, the vendor says a drunk man once told him that fruits don't go with tea. In boiling milk, he adds a number of fruits with tea leaves. I can taste the weirdness from miles away!

#2 Fanta maggie

India's favorite instant noodle went viral last year in a new avatar. Fanta maggie! A vendor in Ghaziabad started selling Maggi "cooked" in Fanta, a carbonated soft drink. After sauteing onions and chilis, the vendor was seen in the viral video boiling the Fanta and then adding Maggi noodles, and seasoning it with aamchur powder and coriander powder, chaat masala and lemon juice. Heartburn!

#3 Mango ice cream and cheese chat

You might often come across food bloggers sharing street food from Gujarat, and one common ingredient would be lots of cheese. Cheese can be a great accompaniment to savory dishes. However, a food blogger was surprised to see a vendor prepare a chat with bread, mango ice cream, and cheese! The video garnered millions of frowns. Confession time--I love cheese. But this, no thanks!

#4 Rasgulla chaat and tikki

The favorite sweet and pride of Bengal, rosogolla or rasgulla was given a makeover in Delhi. A street food vendor wanted to be innovative and probably go viral, so he created a rasgulla chat, topping the dessert with yogurt, dry fruits, and tamarind chutney! Before rasgulla lovers could overcome the shock, a Bengaluru vendor made a tikki version of the chaat!

#5 Jhannat ice cream

We love to watch them make cold stone ice creams. Not only does the rolling process look therapeutic, but also you can custom make the ice cream. However, a street food vendor in Indore made something absolutely appalling. Ice cream lovers were left confused with his green chili rolled ice cream. Does the heat from the chili cancel out the cold ice cream?