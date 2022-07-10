Lifestyle

Back to work? But don't go back to unhealthy snacks

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 10, 2022, 10:17 pm 2 min read

Insufficient nutrition can cause brain fatigue and affect your concentration at work.

With several offices reopening lately, people are back to enjoying some social life again. This has also brought back the practice of munching on snacks from the office kitchen counter! These snacks are mostly fried foods and sugary drinks, which are harmful to your health and productivity, too. Fitness and nutritional scientist Dr. Siddhant Bhargava recommends what you should eat at your workplace.

Nutrition The right foods help in your productivity

Dr. Bhargava recommends you eat these during work: almonds, dark chocolate, walnuts, apple, sunflowers seeds, berries, and pumpkin seeds. "Focus, concentration, productivity, and satisfaction at work are important. While the right foods can play a direct role in your productivity and mood levels, inadequate intake of nutrition can cause brain fatigue and affect your concentration and focus," says Dr. Bhargava.

Banana What to snack on in between work?

The next time you are looking to eat something at work, put down those packets of chips and reach out for healthier options. Banana is packed with glucose to keep you active throughout the day. A single banana provides a sufficient amount of carbohydrates to keep you full. Rich in vitamin C and iron, it also suppresses hunger pangs and uplifts your mood.

Superfoods Munch on some kale salad

"Kale is a superfood and an extremely nutritious leafy green vegetable that is beneficial for the brain." "Packed with vitamin C and B vitamins, kale boosts your productivity and keeps you active throughout the day." "Add it to salads, and smoothies, or eat it as is," recommends the doctor. You can also have salads with cruciferous veggies and legumes.

Tackle fatigue Hard boiled eggs in between work

Eggs are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. They contain a high amount of B vitamins like B6, B12, folate, and choline, which are all associated with good brain health. Eggs also help in delaying cognitive decline and prevent brain shrinkage. "Snack on a couple of hard-boiled eggs in between work to keep yourself motivated and tackle fatigue," suggests the fitness and nutritional scientist.

Choose wisely What's healthy and what's not?

Always refrain from sugary drinks and sweet snacks like sodas, muffins, cakes, and the like. Also do not indulge in fried foods, or packed "healthy foods" like baked veggie chips or granola bars. Instead, consider eating makhana, puffed rice, baked banana chips, sprouts, dried apricots, and dates. These foods will keep you energized and fill your body with essential nutrients.