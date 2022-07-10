Lifestyle

Why is reading on lock screen fun? Let's find out!

Written by Sneha Das Jul 10, 2022, 03:54 pm 3 min read

Glance is a built-in feature that offers personalized and visually-appealing content on smartphone lock screens.

With technological advancements being taken to a whole new level, did you know that reading on the lock screen has now been made possible? Well, a consumer internet company called Glance has transformed the way of consuming online content on the lock screen without searching or downloading apps. This next-generation internet experience will make your life easier and more convenient, henceforth.

Feature Over 400 million smartphones now come with the feature

Glance is basically a built-in feature in smartphones and not an application and therefore you will not be able to find it on Google Play Store. It offers users personalized content driven by artificial intelligence on the lock screen of a user's smartphone in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Bahasa. More than 400 million smartphones now come enabled with the feature.

Modes The three modes of Glance

The first mode of Glance is on the lock screen which offers you content every time you wake up the device. The second mode offers you an option to know more about something that caught your attention on the lock screen. In the third mode, you can simply scroll up or down on Samsung or Xiaomi smartphones to get a feed of informative content.

Accessibility It is easy to access

If you are tired of locking and unlocking your phone every time you need to search for content, then the Glance feature will be highly efficient for you. As soon as you wake up the phone, you find new content every time with eye-catching images and headlines. This way, you can learn something new daily across multiple categories, including news, sports, fashion, etc.

Attractive It makes your lock screen look more attractive

After coming across the cool Glance feature, you will definitely realize how underused your phone's lock screen was. The visuals that Glance offers are rich and pleasing to the eyes. Every time you pick up your phone, it looks different and attractive which makes Glance consumption more rewarding. The images and wallpapers make you feel positive besides making your smartphone more dynamic.

Entertainment Highly entertaining content

Apart from information, fun facts, and current events, the feature also offers games, quizzes, and music to make the experience more interactive. You can enjoy live entertainment, sports, news, and shopping right from your lock screen. There are no notifications, yet you can choose the categories you want to follow from what Glance offers. This way, you receive content from only the chosen categories.