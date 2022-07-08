Lifestyle

How to prevent and treat hyperpigmentation

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 08, 2022, 10:34 am 3 min read

If you have skin pigmentation concerns, consult a dermatologist for best treatment and recommendations.

Pigmentation is a common skin problem, caused by long sun exposure or hormonal changes. Melanin, the pigment responsible for skin color, can cause changes to our appearance with pigmentation disorders. Hyperpigmentation causes the skin to darken, in patches or across the entire body. This can also happen due to an underlying medical condition. Show some love to your skin and address pigmentation issues today.

Context Here is what our expert says

Hyperpigmentation is the process of excess melanin deposition in the skin leading to darkening.

It can be either a global or a patchy phenomenon.

Causes include sun exposure, hormonal imbalance, prediabetes, and side effects of drugs, among others.

Treatment includes correction of the underlying cause such as hyperinsulinemia, subdermal injections of antioxidants, and LASER therapy to degrade melanin which is then removed by macrophages.

Sunburn Sun damage is a major trigger

Sun damage can be pretty serious; it can cause pigment changes in your skin and other symptoms depending on where you're affected. "Remember to wear sunscreen no matter where you are, sunburns can happen at any time of year," suggests dermatologist Dr. Navnit Haror. "Always apply broad spectrum SPF 30+ products daily to prevent freckles/age spots from getting darker."

Medical causes Other causes leading to hyperpigmentation

"Other causes can be medications, like chemotherapy drugs, pregnancy hormones, or endocrine diseases such as Addison's disease, melasma, insulin resistance, skin irritation, or even trauma," says Dr. Haror. "Women should monitor their thyroid levels and get checked for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)." "Both conditions can cause excessive weight gain that can lead to hyperpigmentation around the neck and underarms," recommends dermatologist Dr. Priti Shenai.

Diet Eat these to avoid hyperpigmentation

Dr. Shenai suggests, avoiding a high glycemic diet and monitoring the intake of sugar, dairy, and junk food. Fruits rich in vitamin C help in reducing melanin production and stimulate collagen. Vitamin A helps in reducing tan after sun exposure. Vitamin E-rich foods act as an antioxidant and protect your skin from photodamaging effects. Imbalanced diets can cause vitamin deficiencies leading to pigmentation issues.

Preventive measures Everyday practices that lead to hyperpigmentation

"There is a misconception that rubbing the skin lessens hyperpigmentation. In fact, excessive scrubbing during your skincare routine can escalate the problem," says Dr. Shenai. Reactions to ingredients in perfumes, hair dye, and cosmetics can also cause hyperpigmentation. Avoid smoking and limit exposure to steam and sauna to control pigmentation. Women of reproductive age should avoid taking contraception pills, they can cause melasma.

Treatments Clinical treatment for pigmentation

Clinical procedures like chemical peels and cryotherapy work well. The procedure of microdermabrasion can improve skin tone and address sun damage and melasma. Mesotherapy involves injecting substances like vitamins or extracts into the middle layer of the skin to lighten it. Bioactives in the form of skin boosters are injected into the skin to improve collagen production. Certain light and LASER treatments also work.