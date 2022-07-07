Lifestyle

We guarantee your cat will love these accessories!

Written by Sneha Das Jul 07, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Keep your cats healthy, fulfilled and happy by gifting them these cool accessories.

Pets form a unique bond of companionship with us and it is our responsibility to look after their happiness and well-being. Pampering your furry babies with fun accessories will keep them happy and ensure smart pet-parenting. If you are a cat parent, keep your cats relaxed by arranging some must-have accessories and making your home a "purrfect" fit for them.

Cat carrier Cat carrier or crate

Make sure to buy a cat carrier or crate to carry your kitties while you are on the go. Opt for a safe and sturdy carrier that has good ventilation and is easy for your cats to get in and out. You can buy a plastic carrier with a front locking door that offers good accessibility and attached straps to hang on the shoulders.

Food bowls Food and water bowls

If you are a cat parent, invest in some sturdy food and water bowls for your four-legged baby. Opt for bowls that are durable and easy to clean and disinfect. The bottom of the bowls must be rigid to avoid any spillage or leakage. Avoid plastic bowls and go for non-tip stainless steel ones or ceramic bowls with lead-free glaze.

Bedding Invest in a cat cave bed

It's important to arrange a comfy and cozy napping spot for your feline friend to allow them some relaxation. You can buy a cat cave for them which is made with eco-friendly and non-toxic materials. It will keep them cool in the summers and warm in the winters. It should have a pillow and a soft mat inside for ultimate comfort.

Cat collar Buy them a collar with an ID tag

One of the most important accessories for your cats is a collar with an ID tag. It will help them get back home in case they are lost. Remember to include your name, address, and phone number on the ID tag. Buy a fashionable and comfortable cat collar that won't irritate their neck. You can opt for an adjustable one with a reflective exterior.

Toys Playful toys for cats

Cats love to play, and the activity they enjoy the most is pouncing. Buy some safe, fun, and colorful toys for your cats to stimulate their hunting instincts and keep them healthy and fulfilled. You can buy them stuffed toys in the shape of mice or fish, a catnip rattle ball, or a fishing pole. Also, consider bringing home a cat tree.