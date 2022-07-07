Lifestyle

Follow these tips to enjoy reading without getting distracted

Follow these tips to enjoy reading without getting distracted

Written by Sneha Das Jul 07, 2022, 02:30 pm 2 min read

These tips will help you to read more effectively with utmost concentration.

Reading regularly not only stimulates your imagination and improves memory but books also make you more empathetic and relax you by reducing your tension. To transform into a better reader you need patience, time, and practice. These attributes will also enhance your overall wellness. Here are five ways to read in a better and more productive way without getting distracted.

Slow reading Read slowly

If you have recently discovered your love for books, start by reading slowly and carefully as it will help you understand the narrative better. Reading fast will make it difficult for you to comprehend what you are reading. Gradually, your reading speed will increase without missing anything. Also, re-read the passage if you were unable to absorb any information.

Processing the book Keep a pen handy while reading

Writing and noting down things while reading will help you process the book better and deeper. Note down the new words you wish to learn and look up their meaning in a dictionary. Also, highlight some of your favorite sentences. Once you have finished the book, re-read the highlighted or underlined sentences to re-process the most valuable bits from the book.

Distractions Keep distractions at bay

Your smartphone is a major distraction while reading as it can make it difficult for you to focus on the narrative. It's recommended to keep your phone in another room when you sit down to read. Try reading in a quiet and well-lit place so that you can process the book better. It also helps you to read faster without any interruptions or distractions.

Loud reading Try reading aloud

If you want to improve your reading skills and get deeply involved with the text, then read out the narrative loud. This also helps to improve your pronunciation. While this process might be problematic if you are on the go, you can practice reading aloud at home to get into the rhythm of the author's voice. It also helps you understand complex subject matter.

Purpose Identify your purpose of reading

The reason behind your reading can impact the way you read. Reading a novel for pleasure or reading for work or school can offer you different experiences. If you are reading to study grammar or practice pronunciation, try intensive techniques that stress on vocabulary and speed. If you want to gain information, try extensive techniques to engage with the meaning of the text.