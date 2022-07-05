Lifestyle

Top 5 benefits of reading that can change your life

Written by Sneha Das Jul 05, 2022, 06:43 pm 2 min read

Reading helps relax your mind and improve concentration.

With the dawn of the Internet and the smartphone era, people have practically lost the habit of reading books and newspapers as everything is available online and is more convenient for them. However, reading on a phone strains your eyes causing headaches. Reading a book can improve your concentration, help you learn new things, and reduce stress. Here are five benefits of reading.

Reduces stress and anxiety

If you are suffering from stress and anxiety, reading a book can help to divert your mind and keep you occupied in an interesting way. As you keep on reading, your mind tends to travel to a different realm that helps you to relax. According to a 2009 study by the University of Sussex, reading can reduce stress by around 68 percent.

Improves your memory and concentration

Reading acts like a regular exercise for your mind and keeps it sound and healthy. According to a study, reading can also help to slow down mental disorders like Dementia and Alzheimer's. Reading requires undivided attention which helps in improving concentration. It also stimulates mental activity and boosts your memory as you have to remember different settings, twists, plots, connections, and characters.

Enhances your vocabulary

Reading more books introduces you to more new words and helps to improve your vocabulary. Reading a well-written book also improves your communication skills and makes your writing skills better as you come across different writing styles. Enhanced vocabulary also builds self-confidence. According to research, students who are in the habit of reading books regularly from a young age develop a large vocabulary gradually.

Helps you sleep faster and better

If you are suffering from insomnia or the constant use of smartphones is hampering your sleep, then try reading a good book before bedtime to relax your body and mind. Reading improves your sleep quality while helping you sleep for a longer duration. Working your brain and eye muscles, reading eventually tires you out helping you sleep faster.

Reading teaches one to be empathetic

Reading books helps you escape your own life and experience realities as you get to understand other people's perspectives through different character narratives. It helps you to understand the other person's views, feelings, and emotions and relate to them, which is defined as empathy. It teaches us empathy by presenting thoughts and scenarios that differ from our own beliefs and desires.