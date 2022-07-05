Lifestyle

Venice to make tourists pay entry fee to tackle overtourism

Written by Sneha Das Jul 05, 2022, 06:16 pm 2 min read

Venice is the first city in the world to introduce this radical new scheme of making tourists pay entry fee. (Photo credit: Flickr)

The Italian city of Venice has introduced a new scheme where tourists have to book a spot and pay an entry fee before visiting the city. Venice is the world's first city to take such measures, to keep overtourism or overcrowding under check. The radical new scheme will start on January 16, 2023. Read on to know more about this scheme!

Payment Tourists have to pay between Rs. 250 and Rs. 820

Incoming tourists are expected to pay an entrance fee of anywhere between €3 (Rs. 250) and €10 (Rs. 820), depending on the tourist inflow. The more the demand to enter the city, the higher would be the price. The measure was announced by Simone Venturini, Venice's councilor for tourism on July 1. He claimed that this measure will solve Venice's issue with overtourism.

Scheme Government will be able to monitor arrivals through the scheme

Venice has been witnessing a large number of tourists ever since Italy lifted the COVID-19 restrictions in June. The scheme will help the government to monitor tourist arrivals and make detailed plans about the booking system and take measures to avoid tourist peaks. "We are thinking of a visitor limit beyond which you pay more but the city will never close," Venturini further clarified.

Fine Tourists will be fined if they violate rules

In case a tourist does not abide by the scheme and violates rules and regulations, then they have to pay a hefty fine. Tourists won't be able to go past the turnstiles at railway stations without a QR code on their tickets. If found without a ticket during spot checks, they will have to pay a fine between Rs. 4,100 to Rs. 24,700.

Exemption The entry fee is not compulsory for all visitors

Not everyone visiting Venice will be charged. Differently-abled people, students, and children under the age of six are exempted from paying the entrance fee. Homeowners, people visiting for medical reasons, people visiting relatives, and those attending sporting or cultural events will also be exempted. Overnight hotel guests are exempted since they will already be paying tourist tax on their hotel bills.

Quote The scheme aims to fund the maintenance of the city

Michele Zuin, the finance chief of Venice, told CNN, "It is not a system to make cash but to manage tourist flows." The new scheme's objective is to fund the maintenance of the city and lower the tax paid by residents.