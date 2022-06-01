Lifestyle

Nubra Valley: Your guide to traveling to this wonderland

Nubra Valley offers a lot of adventure activities to tourists. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Also known as Dumra, Nubra Valley is located in the Leh district and is popularly known for its beautiful monasteries, fragrant orchards, and Bactrian camels. The cold desert is situated about 10,000 feet above sea level and the place is perfect for those who want to spend some moments in peace and tranquility. Here's everything you need to know before visiting Nubra Valley.

Accessibility How to reach Nubra Valley?

The nearest airport is in Leh, located 162 kilometers away from Nubra Valley. You can take a taxi or bus from the airport to reach your destination. The nearest railway station is Jammu Tawi, 846 kilometers away from Nubra Valley. You can take a bus to reach Leh and then Diskit in Nubra Valley. Nubra Valley is located 156 kilometers away from Leh.

Sightseeing Popular places to visit in Nubra Valley

Located in Sumur Village, Samstanling Monastery is a must-visit in Nubra Valley. It was established 140 years ago by Lama Tsultim Nima. The monastery is surrounded by red-yellow trees, vibrant prayer flags, and berry bushes and houses 50 monks. You must also visit the Yarab Tso Lake to breathe some pure mountain air. Panamik Village, Diskit Gompa, and Maitreya Buddha are also must-visits.

Things to do Top things to do in Nubra Valley

If you are an adventure seeker, then Nubra Valley has a lot of options for you. Take a camel safari on a Bactrian Double Humped Camel and ride through the silky smooth white sand dunes. You can also enjoy river rafting in the Zanskar or Indus River. Cycling through The Silk Route and mountain biking at Khardung La pass are also quite popular here.

Weather Summer temperature in Nubra Valley

The summer weather in Nubra Valley remains more pleasant as compared to winter which can be too harsh and rigid. The temperature can drop as low as -10 degree Celsius. The summer temperature here ranges between 8-20 degree Celsius and is the perfect time to enjoy camping and trekking. The Hemis Festival is held during summer, at June-end or the start of July.

Accommodation Lodging options in Nubra Valley

You can find a lot of resorts, guest houses, and hotels in Nubra Valley, and almost every village here houses some kind of accommodation facilities for tourists. A lot of people also opt for paying guests which is also a great option. You can find mid-budget hotels or camping facilities in Diskit and Hunder. Sumur also offers some luxurious camps with great facilities.