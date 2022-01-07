5 things to do in Nubra Valley

5 things to do in Nubra Valley

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 05:16 pm 3 min read

Nubra Valley is a silent, mysterious place that offers several activities for tourists

Nubra Valley, also known as Dumra, is a subdivision in the Leh district. Dumra is a Tibetan name that means "valley of flowers." This place offers amazing activities for tourists and is a must-visit place when in Ladakh. The cold desert and warmth of the people will make it a memorable experience for you. Here are some things to do in the Valley.

Information How to reach Nubra Valley?

Leh is the closest airport. From there, you can hire a taxi or board a bus to reach Nubra Valley. Jammu is the nearest railway station from here. You can also reach this valley by road from Leh. It is 150 km away from Leh.

#1 Enjoy a camel safari

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Nubra Valley is home to the Bactrian camel, a one-of-its-kind camel found only here in India. A camel safari is a popular activity in the sand dunes of this valley. Riding Bactrian Double Humped Camel through the white sand dunes isn't very expensive either and costs approximately Rs. 180 for 15 minutes. You can get professional photography done while sitting atop the camel.

#2 River Rafting

Representative image

The best places for river rafting in Nubra Valley are the Zanskar river and the Indus river. You can witness the wonderful landscapes, ancient monasteries, and scenic mountains when you start rafting from Phey village, 12 km from Leh to Indus-Zanskar. You also have the option to select the distance you would like to enjoy rafting according to your preference.

#3 Cycling in nearby villages

Representative image

Love cycling? This place is for you! What's more, you can enjoy beautiful scenery during the ride. It is recommended to take the Silk Route for cycling. It is the best track to witness the beautiful cliffs and the blue sky. You are likely to catch a glimpse of the snow leopard on this route. Tourists will predominantly see several farming villages, too.

#4 Explore the culture and history

Turtuk village in the Nubra Valley is one of the very few places in the country where you can explore Balti Muslim culture. There are a few homestays available in this village. You can also visit the Balti Heritage Museum which is maintained by one of the successors of the past rulers. The museum has survived wars and shifting borders.

#5 Mountain biking

Representative image

Mountain biking at Khardung La pass is amongst the greatest adventure activities here. This place is the highest motorable pass in India and adrenaline junkies love to enjoy mountain biking in this region. Beware of skidding though. This is why this place is not recommended for non-professional riders. The best time to enjoy biking to the fullest is between June to August.