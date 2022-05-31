Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Dharamshala

Dharamshala is a spiritual destination that is popular for its Tibetan culture. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Located in Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala is a popular tourist destination that is well-known for its beautiful monasteries, temples, vintage forts, lakes, waterfalls, and museums. The hillside city is a popular center for studying Buddhism and the tantras, sutras, and texts associated with it. The place is home to the Dalai Lama and a large population of Tibetans. Read on to know more about Dharamshala.

Accessibility How to reach Dharamshala?

Gaggal Airport is 13 kilometers away from Dharamshala. You can hire a taxi from the airport to reach your destination. Pathankot is the nearest railway junction, which is located 85 kilometers away from Dharamshala. You can take a bus or taxi from here to reach the location. You can also take a bus from Delhi, which is 520 kilometers away from Dharamshala.

Sightseeing Popular places to visit

One of the most popular tourist attractions in Dharamshala, Triund Hill is surrounded by rolling green valleys on one side and the stunning Dhauladhar range on the other. It's an ideal place to enjoy trekking. You must also visit St. John in the Wilderness Church which has Belgian stained glass windows. Gyuto Monastery, Dal Lake, Tsuglag Khang, and Bhagsu Waterfall are also must-visits.

Things to do Top things to do

Paragliding is a popular adventure sport in Dharamshala as you get to witness the beautiful green landscape. You can start trekking from Bhagsu Nag and pass through steep mountains, curves, and dense forests to reach the Triund Summit. You can also enjoy camping at Kareri Lake. Since it's been a Tibetan settlement since 1959, Tibetan food like thukpas and momos is a must-have.

Weather Best time to visit

If you are looking to escape the scorching summer heat, then visit Dharamshala during the summer months to get some relief and enjoy the pleasant weather. The summer temperature here ranges from 22 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius. It's the perfect time to go trekking and witness the flowers in full bloom. The Buddhist Losar Festival also takes place around February or March.

Lodging Lodging options in Dharamshala

There are a lot of guest houses, luxury villas, resorts, and cottages in Dharamshala where you can plan your stay amid the misty hills. You can easily find accommodation options in Bhagsunag or Mcleodganj which are the best areas to stay in Dharamshala. If you wish to avoid the city crowd, then you can book a hotel in Naddi which is a peaceful location.