5 favorite summer candle scents

When you think of summer, your mind immediately thinks of citrusy, floral, and fruity fragrances. Besides spritzing artificial scents in the room, how about lighting up a candle? However, you need to choose a cool summery fragrance to create just the right vibe. Here are five favorite summer candle scents that will calm you down and rejuvenate your senses.

#1 Grapefruit and basil scented candle

If you want a zesty summery freshness in your room, then look for a candle with the fresh scents of grapefruit and basil. Grapefruit has a fruity, tangy, and sweet smell similar to lime and works best for aromatherapy as it calms you down. It is usually combined with fragrances like basil, certain herbs, lemon, and mint. All of them are perfect for summertime.

#2 Tropical scented candle

If you wish to invite a tropical vacation vibe into your bedroom, then pick up a candle that will give you the feel of sipping pina colada by the beach. Buy a scented candle with a citrusy orange aroma mixed with the sweet flavor of pineapple and rum. For wax, you can try a soy candle that will last longer.

#3 Vanilla scented candle

Vanilla scents help to calm your mind and body and create a positive atmosphere in your room. The aroma is soothing, warm, and welcoming and will help to alleviate anxiety and stress. Opt for a refreshing and light-scented aromatherapy candle. Light it up during a meditation session to create a feel-good environment. They are also perfect for that relaxing spa bath.

#4 Fruity and citrusy candle

If you want a soft and fresh scent, then look for a scented candle that is infused with citrusy fragrances like mandarin, magnolia, and coconut water. Citrusy fragrances can get overpowering at times, which is why it is important to look for the right balance. For wax, coconut wax is an eco-friendly option. It is non-toxic and emits no smoke.

#5 Bergamot scented candle

The sunny, sweet, and citrusy aroma of bergamot in candles will uplift your senses and relax your mind. It is one of the most popular fragrances used in perfumes and candles. The scent of Bergamot has slightly floral and herbal undertones mixed with spicy notes. It's a powerful fragrance that is perfect not only for your home but also for your office.