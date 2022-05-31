Lifestyle

5 activities to keep kids busy during summer vacations

5 activities to keep kids busy during summer vacations

Written by Lahari Basu May 31, 2022, 09:51 am 2 min read

Exercise is an important activity for children. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Besides homework, you need to make sure your kids do something constructive during their summer vacation. It doesn't have to be as boring as homework, but also not as lame as watching TV all day! If you are wondering how to keep your little monsters busy throughout the day while you deal with work and chores, try out these fun activities.

#1 Swimming lessons

Summer is the perfect time to go swimming. If your kid has yet to learn, enroll them in swimming classes nearby. Not only will it keep them active and engaged, but also allow them to broaden their friends' circle. Swimming is an important skill for emergencies, it is a fun activity for learners and also during the summer months, it lets you cool off.

#2 Learn a new hobby

Summer vacations are pretty long, and the perfect time to sit with your child and discuss your childhood, favorite games, and hobbies with them. You can introduce them to hobbies they never knew existed. Some might stick some might not, but what's the harm in trying? Hobbies like philately, coin collection, gardening, hiking, etc are interesting and can be developed from a tender age.

#3 Involve them in daily chores

It is a great habit to teach your children to bear a load of household chores little by little from a young age. Do this so that they don't skip out on basic life skills. Ask them to do smaller tasks like making their own bed, helping you set the table before meals, and cleaning up their room and study tables.

#4 Daily exercise

It is a great time to teach your kids the importance of exercising daily. Make it a point to remind them every day during their summer vacation to exercise and let it grow into a habit. Enroll them in yoga classes, it will also help them concentrate better on studies and other aspects of life. Besides, discipline is an important life lesson.

#5 Dedicated story time

Make it a daily or weekly fun task when the entire family sits together to listen to a story. It can be one person who reads the story with vivid expressions, or it can also be every family member taking turns to create a story in a chain motion. The latter activity enhances creative thinking and works the mind really well.