World No Tobacco Day: History, significance, and theme

Written by Lahari Basu May 31, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Ill effects of tobacco lead to over eight million deaths every year. (Photo credit: Flickr)

World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every May 31 to inform everyone about the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, and what the World Health Organization (WHO) does to fight against the use of tobacco. The goal of the day is also to inform people what they can do to live a healthy life and to protect future generations.

Significance Why observe the Day?

The Day was created in 1987 by the Member States of the WHO to attract attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable diseases it causes. The negative health effects of tobacco lead to over eight million deaths every year, including 1.2 million non-smokers for just being exposed to the smoke. Ashtrays with fresh flowers are a common symbol of World No Tobacco Day.

History Resolution passed in 1988

In 1987, the WHO's World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38. It wanted April 7, 1988, to be "a World No-Smoking Day." The aim was to urge tobacco users across the world to not use tobacco products for 24 hours: an action they hoped would help those trying to quit. In 1988, a resolution was passed to celebrate World No Tobacco Day, every year.

Theme Theme - Tobacco: Threat to our environment

The WHO website informs that 600 million trees are chopped down and 22 billion liters of water are used to make cigarettes every year. Four million tons of CO2 emissions released raise global temperatures. Not only is it harmful to your body but also to the planet. Tobacco cultivation, manufacturing, and use poison the water and soil with chemicals, toxic waste, and cigarette butts.

Goals Key messages on World No Tobacco Day

The objective of observing this day is to spread some important messages across the globe. Tobacco contributes to the poisoning of Earth along with harming your lungs. The WHO also wants to hold the tobacco industry responsible for cleaning up its own mess. All tobacco users are urged to quit tobacco and help tobacco farmers switch to sustainable crops.