COVID-19: India reports 8,084 fresh cases, 10 more fatalities

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 13, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

India on Monday reported 8,084 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday reported 8,084 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours, 10 more fatalities were also recorded, taking the overall death toll to 5,24,771. The active caseload increased to 47,995, accounting for 0.11% of the country's total cases so far. As many as 8,582 fresh infections were registered on Sunday.

India on Monday reported a lesser number of COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Among the states, Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, and Karnataka have been adding the most cases to the national tally.

Amid the spike in cases, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday wrote to the states and UTs asking them to enhance surveillance and take pre-emptive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Delhi has reported 735 cases, Maharashtra 2,946 cases, Karnataka 463 cases, and Kerala 1,955 cases in the past 24 hours. With this, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,30,101, while the daily positivity rate jumped to over 3%.

Mumbai saw a massive uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks with 1,803 new cases and two deaths being reported on Sunday. It has registered seven deaths in the last 12 days. The test positivity rate stood at 11.3%, per the BMC. Mumbai's active caseload was 10,889 on Sunday; the city reportedly recorded a 1,000% rise in daily cases since May 17.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, as many as 4,592 patients recovered in the past 24 hours in India. The cumulative recovery tally stood at 4,26,57,335, while the country's recovery rate is 98.68%. The daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 3.24% and 2.21%, respectively. A total of 2,49,418 tests were conducted across India in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday morning, India administered over 195.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 90 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.3 crore people have received at least one dose, according to the Co-WIN dashboard. On Monday alone, India administered over 9.57 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 2:45 pm, including over 5.7 lakh second doses and over 1.2 lakh first doses.

Furthermore, India has administered over 3.77 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Monday, over 1.2 lakh people in the age group of 18-59 years and nearly 1.35 lakh people aged above 60 years were administered the precautionary dose till 2:45 pm.