MP: Two men rape minor girl, live-stream act to friend

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 13, 2022, 02:33 pm 2 min read

Two men raped a teenage girl in Madhya Pradesh and live-streamed the act to a friend (Representational image).

In a horrific incident, two men allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and live-streamed the act to a friend, the police said on Saturday. Rajiv Gupta, the head of Gwalior's Kotwali Police Station, stated the suspects were absconding. The girl reportedly approached the police on Friday, alleging that two men took her to a hotel on June 2 and raped her.

Statement Accused charged for similar offense earlier: Gupta

"As per the complainant, the accused live-streamed the act to a friend, shot photographs and videos, and later shared them on social media," said Gupta. The police, however, didn't disclose the identities of the suspects. "They had been charged for a similar offense earlier as well and are on the run," Gupta added. Both accused are reportedly in their early twenties, aged around 21.

Information Police register case under POCSO Act

Gupta added that a rape case had been filed against the two men under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology Act. He said that efforts were being made to apprehend them.

Fact What is POCSO Act about?

The POCSO Act, 2012, and POCSO Rules, 2012, went into effect on November 14, 2012. The Act is an extensive law enacted with the aim of protecting children from a wide range of sexual offenses, such as sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography. It also aims to establish a child-friendly framework for reporting, recording evidence, investigation, and speedy trial of offenses through special courts.

Another incident Shocking incident minor rape survivor reported in MP recently

Another shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh recently where a minor rape survivor from Indore killed her two-month-old baby as she failed to look after the newborn due to poverty, the Madhya Pradesh Police said. A case was registered against her and the girl was arrested after she confessed to her crime, said Rajesh Vyas, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh Police, Indore.