With 89 cases, Delhi records lowest single-day spike this year

The national capital on Monday recorded 89 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest so far this year and 11 deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.16 percent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the first time since February 16, when 94 COVID-19 cases were recorded, that the number of daily infections has dropped below 100.

Information

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 124 fresh cases and seven deaths with a positivity rate of 0.17 percent. On Saturday, Delhi recorded seven deaths due to the deadly disease, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 percent.

Centre

Delhi will get only 15 lakh vaccine doses in July

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Monday that the Centre pressured officials to publish advertisements in newspapers thanking it for providing free COVID-19 vaccines for all from June 21, while the city has got only 57 lakh doses so far against the required 2.94 crore doses. The Centre will supply only 15 lakh vaccine doses to Delhi in July, he said.

Information

Several BJP-ruled states published advertisements thanking the Centre: Sisodia

At this rate, it will take around 16 more months to inoculate the city's entire population, Sisodia added. He said several BJP-ruled states have published advertisements in newspapers, thanking the Centre for providing free COVID-19 vaccines for all aged above 18 years from June 21.

Request

People do not need advertisements but vaccines: Sisodia

"They also asked officials in Delhi to publish advertisements in newspapers thanking (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi for the free vaccination," he alleged during a digital press conference. "People do not need advertisements but vaccines. I request the prime minister to supply 2.3 crore more doses in the next two months," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleged.

Management

Most mismanaged, derailed vaccination drive in the world: Sisodia

"I got to know that not a single free vaccine has been supplied to Delhi for use beyond June 21," Sisodia further said. "You have been saying India has been conducting the largest vaccination drive globally, but it has turned out to be the most mismanaged, derailed, and messed up exercise in the world," the Deputy Chief Minister alleged.

Free vaccination

PM had earlier announced that states will get free vaccines

"I promise that we will do your publicity...publish advertisements in entire Delhi, but you have been asking states to do so without giving them vaccines," he said. On June 7, the prime minister had announced that all citizens aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated against COVID-19 for free from June 21, with the Centre distributing doses to the states.

Statistics

Ninety-two lakh Delhiites in 18-44 group are eligible for vaccine

In the 18-44 age group, around 92 lakh people are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi. The city has 57 lakh people aged above 45. "Delhi needs 2.94 crore doses to fully vaccinate this population. We need 2.3 crores more doses," he said. Till Saturday, 65,14,825 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi and a total of 15,76,775 people fully vaccinated, according to government data.