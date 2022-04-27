India

COVID-19: India logs 2,927 new cases; 32 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 27, 2022, 12:24 pm 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

India on Wednesday reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of over 500 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 16,279, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,927 new cases and 32 COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, India has been recording a gradual increase in cases over the last few days.

India on Wednesday reported higher COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Both active caseload and positivity rates witnessed an increase on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with chief ministers of states/union territories on the emerging COVID-19 situation later in the day.

Statistics 2,252 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,65,496 COVID-19 cases until Wednesday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,23,654. With 2,252 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,25,563. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.58% and 0.59%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—reported 153 new cases and 135 more recoveries on Tuesday. Karnataka added 85 new cases and 70 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 72 new cases and 30 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,204 new cases and 863 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala reportedly recorded 341 new COVID-19 cases and 228 recoveries on Tuesday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at a peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 188 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Wednesday morning, India has administered over 188.1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 85.3 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.1 crore people have received one dose. On Wednesday alone, India administered over 3 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including over 2 lakh second doses and over 54,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data Nearly 2.6 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.59 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Wednesday, over 24,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 33,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.

Recent news PM Modi to interact with CMs on COVID-19 situation today

PM Modi on Wednesday will interact with chief ministers of states/UTs on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country through video conferencing at 12 noon, an official said. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation at the conference, reports said. This comes after Modi on Sunday urged people to stay alert to the threat of the coronavirus.