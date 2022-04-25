India

COVID-19: India reports 2,541 new cases, 30 more deaths

Apr 25, 2022

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

India on Monday reported over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, a marginal decrease of about 50 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 16,522, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,541 new cases and 30 COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, both the active caseload and daily positivity rate recorded an increasing trend.

This came after India witnessed a sharp decline in cases and positivity rates over the last two months.

Notably, many states/UTs in India, especially Delhi, have been recording a sharp increase in their daily tally.

Statistics 1,862 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,60,086 COVID-19 cases until Monday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,22,223. With 1,862 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,21,341. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.84% and 0.54%, respectively.

States Delhi reported most number of fresh cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—reported 144 new cases and 95 more recoveries on Sunday. Karnataka added 60 new cases and 63 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 52 new cases and 28 discharges. However, Delhi witnessed 1,083 new cases and 812 discharges on Friday. Meanwhile, Kerala—which resumed sharing data last Monday after a brief halt—recorded 290 new cases and 199 recoveries.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at a peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 187 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Monday morning, India has administered over 187.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 85 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100 crore people have received one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over 80,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 9:30 am, including over 55,000 second doses and over 13,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.53 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.53 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Monday, nearly 6,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 8,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 9:30 am.

Recent news PM Modi to chair high-level meeting amid surge in cases

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Wednesday to discuss the country's COVID-19 situation. The meeting will reportedly be held at noon via video conferencing. CMs of all states are expected to be in attendance. This comes as India witnesses a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases. Many states/UTs, including Delhi, have been recording a surge in cases, causing concern among authorities.