Which suits you better - aerobic exercises or weight training?

Jul 27, 2022

Both weight training and aerobic exercises can help you reach your fitness goals.

With a plethora of exercises ruling the internet, we often get too overwhelmed to narrow down on one specific routine to follow. While weight training is a fairly popular exercise routine, so is aerobics. They are both beneficial for you but in different ways. Here is a set of comparisons to help you pick the one that is best suited for your goals.

Cardiovascular exercise What is aerobics?

Aerobic exercises involve high-energy movements like jogging, swimming, cycling, etc. which make you burn calories continuously by keeping your heart rate elevated. They target all muscle groups and tone them well. Aerobic exercises are crucial for weight loss, and posture improvement and can also help reduce stress. These exercises increase your stamina and prevent you from developing chronic diseases.

Free and machine What is weight training?

Weight training or strength training involves anaerobic exercises, which include lifting free weights like barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, or using weight machines. The aim of weight training is to increase your strength. However, it can be used to lose weight or to gain muscle depending on the structure of the workout routine. There are a variety of routines to suit your fitness goals.

Calorie burn Which is better for weight loss?

While both types of exercises can lead to weight loss, aerobic or cardiovascular exercises are primarily focused on this goal. Exercises like jogging, swimming, and cycling, lead to uniform weight loss by letting your body burn calories continuously. If you are regular, your lung capacity will increase too, allowing you to exercise for longer periods by increasing your stamina.

Mass gain Which is better for building muscle?

If your goal is to increase muscle mass and develop strength, then weight training is the correct choice for you. Using heavier weights at low repetitions, this workout routine will surely increase your strength and help you gain lean muscle mass. Aerobic exercises are good for bringing about muscle definition but they reduce muscle mass when practiced regularly.

Clean diet Points to keep in mind

It is important to remember, exercise is 70% diet and 30% workout. If you are working out regularly but not eating right or overeating, it will be difficult to accomplish your goals. Track your macros and keep a check on the calorie count. Weight training can also be used to reduce weight, however, aerobic exercise will be required for faster results.