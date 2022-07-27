Lifestyle

5 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation in your body

5 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation in your body

Written by Sneha Das Jul 27, 2022, 06:50 pm 2 min read

These yoga asanas will improve your blood circulation and help you relax and rejuvenate.

Good blood circulation keeps the brain sharp, and the heart healthy, and helps your wounds heal faster. Poor blood circulation, on the other hand, can harm your organs and lead to fatal consequences. Yoga, the holistic approach toward health and well-being, is one of the best ways to improve your blood circulation. Here are five yoga asanas to improve blood flow throughout your body.

Improves digestion Uttanasana or standing forward bend

This standing pose allows your blood to move toward the vital glands and organs in the chest area. It also stimulates the liver and kidneys and improves digestion. Stand straight with your feet hip-width distance apart and raise your arms. Bend forward bringing your torso toward your knees and try to touch the floor without bending your knees. Hold for 15-20 seconds and relax.

Increased blood flow Vajrasana or diamond pose

Vajrasana helps to increase blood flow to the pelvic area and stomach which makes your bowel movement and digestion better. This is the only pose you can do on a full stomach. Sit on your heels and keep your knees together. Place your palms on your knees, keep your back straightened, breathe normally, and hold the pose for three-four minutes.

Excellent stretching Tadasana or mountain pose

This effective standing pose helps to increase blood flow to the arteries. This excellent stretching pose also increases blood circulation in the legs. Stand straight with your feet slightly apart and arms by your side. Inhale, raise your arms upwards and interlock your fingers. Straighten your spine and open your chest while maintaining a steady gaze. Hold for 30 seconds and relax.

Blood circulation in brain Adho mukha savasana or downward-facing dog pose

In this pose, your heart is above the head which improves blood circulation to the upper torso and brain. Exhale deeply, straighten your elbows and knees and lift your hips up forming an inverted "V" shape. With your hands shoulder-width apart, and fingers pointing ahead, open your shoulder blades by putting pressure on your palms. Breathe slowly, hold for 20-30 seconds and relax.

Relieves stress Paschimottanasana or seated forward bend

Paschimottanasana helps improve blood circulation while lowering high blood pressure and relieving stress. Moreover, it also helps burn fat in the abdominal area. Sit straight and stretch out your legs. Lift up your arms, exhale and bend forward with your upper body touching your lower body. Bring your head to your knees and hold your feet tightly. Hold for 30 seconds, then relax.