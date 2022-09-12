Lifestyle

Dubai to house the world's first gigantic moon-shaped resort soon

Dubai to house the world's first gigantic moon-shaped resort soon

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 12, 2022, 01:43 pm 2 min read

Dubai Moon to welcome 10 million visitors annually.

Here's something that will have you loving Dubai to the "moon" and back. Well, the news is that the "City of Gold" is all set to get the world's first gigantic moon-shaped resort! Looking at Dubai's impeccable architecture scene, a Canadian architecture firm has proposed creating a resort to offer people space tourism on Earth. Here's everything you should know about it.

Dubai under the moonlight Moon World Resorts: The Canadian firm behind Dubai's lunar wonder

Moon World Resorts, a Canada-based architecture firm, has proposed the idea of creating a moon-shaped resort in Dubai. Its founders Sandra G Matthews and Michael R Henderson claim that "Moon Dubai" will be the largest and the most profitable modern-day tourism project in the Middle East and North America (MENA) region. They have chosen Dubai for its global standing and brand awareness.

Twitter Post Reach for the moon in Dubai

Dubai is spending $5 BILLION on a Moon resembling resort 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/RKSHWgjzxX — RapTV (@Rap) September 10, 2022

Worth the wait Resort may take 48 months to get fully ready

As per reports, this luxurious and truly one-of-its-kind resort in Dubai is expected to be constructed in 48 months. It's going to be around 735 feet (224 meters) tall with a whopping worth of $5 billion! This much-awaited project is said to boost many sectors of Dubai's economy including entertainment, hospitality, education, technology, environment, and space tourism.

Amenities on the lunar surface Moon Dubai will feature spa, nightclub, and conference area

Reports reveal that Moon Dubai can easily accommodate 10 million visitors annually. The resort may have 4,000 swanky suites. Moreover, the property will feature a spa and wellness center, a nightclub, a lounge area, an event space, and an international conference area. It's also going to have an internal "moon shuttle" to take visitors for a ride along the track of the resort.

Earth's four new moons Moon to find 'gravity' in other countries as well

Moon World Resorts is also intending to build such mammoth moon-shaped lavish resorts in other countries once it does in Dubai. These destinations include North America, MENA, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The resorts will feature 4,000 incredibly luxurious suites. Additionally, they will also be developed to a five-star standard with service delivery operating at a Five Diamond level.