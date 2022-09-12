Lifestyle

Take a look at 5 health benefits of sesame seeds

Take a look at 5 health benefits of sesame seeds

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 12, 2022, 11:41 am 2 min read

Including sesame seeds in your daily diet can be helpful. Here's how.

Sesame seeds are tiny pods that grow on the Sesamum indicum plant. They are quite rich in oil and are used in many recipes from around the world. In fact, as they are known to possess multiple benefits, these seeds have also been used in many medicines for thousands of years. Check out five health benefits of sesame seeds that you should know.

Breaking 'bad' Lowers cholesterol

Sesame seeds comprise 15% saturated fat, 41% polyunsaturated fat, and 39% monounsaturated which are good for health. Additionally, they also contain compounds like lignans and phytosterols, both of which reduce the risk of heart disease caused due to high cholesterol. In a study, 38 people with high blood lipids consumed 40 gm sesame seeds daily and experienced a 10% reduction in their "bad" cholesterol.

Rich in magnesium Lowers blood pressure

Blood pressure is known as a major risk factor for heart disease. Sesame seeds, however, can help you stabilize high blood pressure as it contains magnesium which brings them down to normal levels. The Vitamin E, lignans, and other antioxidants in them may help prevent the formation of plaque in your arteries, further helping you get relief from high blood pressure.

High in sesamin Reduces inflammation

Long-term inflammations in the body can lead to multiple ailments like obesity, cancer, heart disease, and kidney issues. However, consuming sesame seeds daily may help reduce inflammation. Many studies on animals have concluded that these seeds have anti-inflammatory properties. This can be due to the presence of sesamin, which is a compound that is found in sesame seeds and their oil.

Abundant with zinc Boosts immunity

Sesame seeds are rich in a host of nutrients including magnesium, iron, Vitamin E and B6, copper, iron, and selenium. In fact, they are also packed with zinc which is helpful in developing and activating white cells in the body. White cells are known to recognize and attack invading microbes. Low levels of zinc in the body can negatively impact your immunity.

Blessed with selenium Supports thyroid health

If you're suffering from a thyroid condition, adding sesame seeds to your daily diet can be helpful. Sesame seeds contain selenium that features about 18% of the recommended dietary intake (RDI) in both hulled and unhulled seeds. Selenium is vital in the production of thyroid hormones. In fact, the thyroid gland contains the highest concentration of this nutrient than any other body part.