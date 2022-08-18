Lifestyle

5 pressure points on your hand that you should know

Written by Sneha Das Aug 18, 2022, 04:03 pm 3 min read

Applying pressure to these points can help you release pain and tension in your body.

Believed to be the most sensitive yet powerful areas of our body, pressure points can help relieve pain, promote relaxation, and establish balance when pressed. In fact, there are a total of eight pressure points on our hands, each playing an important role. Check out how you can use five of these points to your benefit.

The concept of pressure points comes under the practice of reflexology and acupressure. According to reflexology practitioners, gently applying pressure on certain spots in your hand can restore health in other parts of the body, including internal organs. The trigger points have been designed to find the actual cause of pain and applying pressure on them can help you relax and heal.

Relaxant Heart 7

Heart 7 pressure point lies in the crease of your wrist, in line with the space between your little finger and ring finger. According to reflexology practitioners, applying pressure gently on this point offers relief from insomnia, heart palpitations, depression, and anxiety. It's advisable to massage this point for one minute when stressed.

Pain killer Small intestine 3

The small intestine 3 pressure point can be found on the backside of your palm. The point is located just below your little finger, in the depression of your hand. Applying pressure on this point can give relief from earaches, neck pain, shoulder pain, and even headaches. It is known to offer respite from nausea, night sweating, and gastric reflux as well.

Cold Lung meridian

The lung meridian pressure point is located at the edge of your hand. Run your fingers down along the thumb's tip and as soon as you feel a sore spot before the crease of your wrist, gently massage it. That's the lung meridian pressure point, helping you ease down your symptoms of cold including runny nose, chills, and sore throat.

Digestion Inner gate point

The inner gate pressure point helps you calm down indigestion, nausea, and stomach pain. Straighten your arm and hand, and move three fingers below the wrist. That's exactly where the inner gate pressure point is Press it gently with your thumb to relax. Post that, rotate your thumb in clockwise and anticlockwise directions to massage the spot well.

Energy Outer gate point

The outer gate pressure point is found between two tendons of the backside of your arm. Place three fingers just where the wrist ends as the point is located at the end of the third finger. Apply pressure to give an instant boost to your immune system. In addition to this, massaging this pressure point can also offer you a quick burst of energy.