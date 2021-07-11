Massaging these acupressure points will help relieve gas and bloating

Gently massaging certain acupressure points helps in relieving bloating without side effects

While gas and bloating are commonly experienced by most people, for those with sensitive stomachs, these symptoms may be more frequent and severe. While there are over-the-counter medicines for these symptoms, acupressure, a traditional Chinese treatment, is effective for relieving gas and bloating, without causing side effects. Read on to know about the various acupressure points that will help in easing gastrointestinal symptoms.

Zusanli or ST36: Located on the stomach meridian

Zusanli or ST36 is a point that is located on the stomach meridian. Massaging Zusanli is believed to influence the upper abdominal organs and parasympathetic nervous system. The point is located about three inches below the kneecap. To relieve gas and bloating, place two fingers on this point and apply gentle pressure while massaging in a circular motion. Repeat on the other leg too.

Weishu or BL21 is on the bladder meridian

The Weishu point or BL21 is located on the bladder meridian and is known to ease abdominal pain. Place two fingers roughly six inches above the small of the back and one inch on either side of the spine and massage gently. Do not massage the Weishu point if you have conditions such as a slipped disk or a weak spine.

Sanyinjiao or SP6: Influences the lower abdominal organs

Sanyinjiao or SP6 is located on the spleen meridian and influences the lower abdominal organs and parasympathetic nervous system. The massage point is located about three inches above the bone of the inner ankle. To massage SP6, place two fingers on the Sanyinjiao point and move the fingers in a gentle circular motion. Massage for two minutes and repeat on the other leg.

Qihai or CV6: Located about 1.5 inches below navel

Qihai or CV6 is located on the conception vessel meridian and influences the lower abdominal organs. The massage point is located about 1.5 inches below the navel. To reduce stomach issues, place two fingers on the point location and using gentle pressure, massage in a circular motion. Make sure the pressure is even as this area can be sensitive. Do this for three minutes.