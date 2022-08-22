Lifestyle

5 health benefits of nutmeg you must know about

Written by Sneha Das Aug 22, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

From indigestion to insomnia, here are five things nutmeg is known to treat.

Made from the seeds of Myristica fragrans, a tropical evergreen tree found in Indonesia, nutmeg is a warm spice that has a woody and sweet flavor. Commonly used in desserts, curries, and tea, this spice is loaded with powerful compounds that promote your overall health and help prevent several diseases. Here are five health benefits of nutmeg that you must know about.

Rich in fiber Helps to improve digestion

Loaded with fiber and other medicinal properties, nutmeg helps to treat stomach ulcers, thereby improving digestive health. In fact, many studies have concluded that this spice contains certain essential oils that help in reducing flatulence. Additionally, nutmeg can also help with bowel movements and treat conditions like diarrhea. Many Indian desserts are made with this sweet ground spice in order to promote easy digestion.

Good quality sleep Helps treat insomnia

According to Ayurveda, drinking a glass of milk with a dash of nutmeg can improve your sleep quality. This makes it highly beneficial in treating insomnia. How it works? Well, nutmeg releases serotonin and is effective in relaxing your nerves that induce good quality sleep. In fact, it also acts as an anti-depressant and reduces fatigue and anxiety while boosting your mental activity.

Skin health Great for your skin

Packed with powerful antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antifungal properties, nutmeg can treat various skin infections. It helps in reducing acne and blackheads, and unclogs your pores to offer you healthy skin. Nutmeg also contains a compound called lignan that inhibits melanin production and evens the pigmentation on the skin. Mix nutmeg powder with honey and gently scrub to make your skin soft and supple.

Dental health Treats bad breath and improves dental health

Bad breath indicates the presence of toxins in your body. Packed with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, nutmeg can detoxify your system and clear out toxins from your kidneys and liver. Moreover, an essential oil called eugenol found in nutmeg can relieve toothaches. A chemical named macelignan, which is present quite abundantly in nutmeg, helps prevent cavities and other oral infections.

Loaded with minerals Controls high blood pressure

Nutmeg is loaded with minerals that help in managing blood pressure and regulating blood circulation. It is packed with iron, calcium, manganese, potassium, and other nutrients that take care of your overall health. Its stress-reducing properties keep the heart functioning effective and also relax the blood vessels. What's more? It contains an essential oil called linalool that helps in reducing blood pressure.