Revealing the diet and fitness secrets of Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Written by Sneha Das Aug 22, 2022, 01:05 pm 2 min read

Shilpa Shetty is a huge fan of yoga.

One of the fittest actors in the country today, Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks like a 20-something even at 47. She made her Bollywood debut with the 1993 thriller Baazigar and thereafter went on to appear in several box office hits. Shetty Kundra has an immense love for yoga and prefers to lead an active lifestyle focusing on holistic wellness.

Workout Shetty Kundra switches between strength training, cardio, yoga

Shetty Kundra does strength training twice a week, cardio once a week, and yoga, pranayam, and meditation twice a week. She starts her day with light exercises like walking and cycling. Her workout routine involves techniques like animal flow, conditioning, and functional training. She shared a workout video on Instagram last year where she was seen doing a tough aerobic workout called "Tribal Squats."

Yoga The 'Dhadkan' star's immense love for yoga

"I joined yoga to heal myself when I suffered cervical spondylitis, a few years back, and I just got drawn to it," Shetty Kundra had said. "I started practicing Ashtanga Yoga and once I tried that, I wanted to learn more about different forms of yoga. So, I did Vinyasa and now I've started doing Bihar School of Yoga," the Dhadkan actor had added.

Diet The actor's diet plan

Before breakfast, Shetty Kundra drinks hot lemon water and honey-infused green tea. For breakfast, she has a four-grain mix, tofu, or whole-wheat toast with paneer bhurji. While papaya with lemon is her mid-morning snack, her lunch includes brown rice or moong dal chilla. She has air-popped popcorn or roasted makhana for snacks, thin vegetable soup, roti, and vegetables for dinner, and lemon water post-dinner.

Cheat meal She indulges in sweets and savory dishes every Sunday

Shetty Kundra is like most of us and loves to indulge in cheat meals once a week. The author of Great Indian Diet shares her Sunday binges on Instagram weekly, where she usually indulges in sweets and savory dishes. She also loves baking desserts. Shetty Kundra finds this day off a great trick to stay motivated through the week and avoid any cravings.

