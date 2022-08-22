Lifestyle

5 evidence-based health benefits of turmeric that you should know

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 22, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

Used as a spice and medicinal herb, turmeric offers a host of health benefits.

Turmeric, the "Golden Spice of India," is among the many gifts of Ayurveda that the country takes pride in. For centuries, it has been used as a both traditional spice and medicinal herb, becoming a household name in numerous therapeutic preparations. Today, let's take a tour of five of its many health benefits that are even backed by science.

Healthy heart Lowers risk of heart disease

Turmeric features a host of compounds, one of which is curcumin which may help in reversing multiple heart diseases. It's known to improve the functioning of endothelium - the lining of your blood vessels. A study with 121 people concluded how 4 gm of curcumin daily decreased their chances of heart attack by 65%. It's also a great antioxidant and also features anti-inflammatory properties.

Healing Cures internal and external wounds

Remember how your mother used to give you a glass of warm turmeric milk whenever you were wounded? Well, that's because turmeric has antiseptic properties that help cure both internal as well as external wounds. In fact, it also stops the blood from oozing out and protects you from developing infections. Additionally, its antimicrobial properties play a crucial role in healing process.

Happy belly Assists in digestion

Ever wondered why turmeric is used as an essential ingredient in almost every Indian dish? Well, it turns out that it has more to do than just giving a yellow color to food. A study conducted back in 2018 proved that turmeric can ease out symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). It even offers respite from gas, nausea, indigestion, and ulcerative colitis.

Detoxify Fights against flu

Warm turmeric milk does wonders when it comes to healing cold, cough, and other viral infections. In fact, if you sip on a glass of this concoction right before you hit the sack, it helps you recover faster from flu. Not just that, it also helps in detoxifying your body and creates an antibody response to common cold or influenza virus.

Liver health Improves liver function

If you've a fatty liver, it can impact the overall functioning of your body. However, thank heavens for turmeric, you can reduce inflammation and get rid of multiple liver-related diseases. As per a study conducted in 2021, 64 people who were suffering from Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and consumed 2 gm of turmeric daily, showed a fall in liver enzymes, triglycerides, and cholesterol.