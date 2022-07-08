Lifestyle

5 effective weight loss exercises for teenagers

Teenagers must exercise regularly to stay healthy and prevent weight gain.

Both adults and teenagers must exercise regularly to stay healthy and prevent excessive weight gain. Experts say teenagers must be active for at least 60 minutes every day to boost their metabolism. Teens may not have money or willingness to hit the gym, we understand, but you can definitely try these five weight loss exercises to improve your overall wellness and stay fit.

Lying leg lifts or leg raises are part of an abs workout that will reduce your belly fat, build lower ab muscles and tone your hips and thighs. Lie down on a mat with your back flat, and feet together. Keep your hands under your buttocks and lift your legs up to 90 degrees angle. Hold for a few seconds and relax.

Dips are an excellent way to lose weight naturally as this exercise uses gravity and your own weight. It also improves your strength and develops your chest and triceps. Sit on a chair, keep your hands on the side and stretch your legs in front. Lower your body from the chair, bend your arms at the elbows, and pull yourself back using your hands.

A great calorie-burning cardio exercise, jumping jacks help to increase your heart rate which in turn quickens weight loss. It also improves muscle endurance and boosts the body's metabolic rate. Stand straight with arms on the side. While raising your hands above your head, jump and spread out your feet. Repeat the move at least 10 times without any pause and then relax.

One of the best ab exercises, bicycle crunches will flatten and strengthen your abdominal muscles. Lie down on your back. Placing your hands behind your head lift your right knee and lift your shoulder blade. Turn your body slightly so that your left elbow comes close to your right knee. Extend your left leg at the same time. Repeat with the other leg.

Jumping rope can make you burn a lot of calories in a short span of time. You can burn up to 241 calories by jumping rope for 20 minutes. Stand straight, hold the rope and keep your hands at hip level. Swing the rope and jump with both feet at the same time. Do this for five minutes daily.

Take Zumba classes, which involve cardio and dance for fitness. Playing any outdoor sport is a great way to keep your body weight in check besides being fit and active. You can try playing basketball, football or soccer, volleyball, or swimming. You can consider enrolling in rock climbing lessons as well. Not only will you lose weight, but also learn an exciting adventure activity.