5 recipes using lemongrass you must try

Written by Sneha Das Aug 22, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

These lemongrass-flavored recipes are easy to make and delicious to taste.

Featuring a floral aroma and a citrus flavor that's similar to lemons, lemongrass is used as a flavoring in an array of dishes and even as a fragrance in soaps and deodorants. It also boasts multiple nutrients that help detoxify liver, digestive system, kidneys, and pancreas. Here are five delicious recipes featuring lemongrass that you must give a shot.

Fresh flavors Lemongrass and mint tea

If you are a chai lover, then this lemongrass and mint tea will surely impress you with its intense flavors and aromas. Add mint leaves, cardamom, and lemongrass in water and boil it for about two-three minutes. Mix tea leaves and sugar, and allow it boil for one-two minutes more. Add milk and further boil for two minutes. Stir well, filter it, and serve.

Light and healthy soup Thai vegetable soup

Combine chopped onions, carrots, black peppercorns, salt, water, and lemongrass. Simmer for about 20 minutes, strain, and keep aside. Saute garlic, green chilies, and spring onions in butter. Add mushrooms, spinach, baby corn, bean sprouts, tofu cubes, soy sauce, vinegar, and salt, and saute for two-three minutes. Now mix the Thai vegetable stock from step 1 and boil them nicely. Stir and serve warm.

Tangy flavor Lemongrass chicken

Lemongrass chicken has a slightly tangy flavor and a fresh aroma. Marinate chicken legs in lemon juice, garlic paste, ginger paste, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken marinade to the pan and stir for some time. Add lemongrass and water, and mix it well. Cover and simmer for nearly 20 minutes. Mix honey and cover it again. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve hot.

Spicy and aromatic Lemongrass spicy vegetables

Stir-fried vegetables flavored with lemongrass score high on flavor and aroma. Grind red chilies, onions, ginger, and garlic into a paste. Deep-fry tofu and keep it aside after draining it. Parboil broccoli, carrots, French beans, and baby corns. Now fry the spice paste in oil and add grated coconut and lemongrass. Add and mix water, sugar, salt, soy sauce, vegetables, and tofu. Serve hot.

Comfort food Lemongrass coconut soup

This lemongrass coconut soup has a mild flavor, making it the ultimate comfort dinner. Combine coconut milk, water, green chilies, ginger, and onion, along with both stalk and chopped lemongrass. Simmer for about 20-30 minutes and discard the flavoring ingredients. Add mushrooms, spring onion greens, carrots, and salt to the soup. Boil it and garnish with lemon wedges and coriander leaves