Lifestyle

5 health benefits of lemongrass you must know

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 17, 2022

Lemongrass is a fragrant herb that also offers a myriad of health benefits when consumed

The incredibly aromatic lemongrass is a source of multiple nutrients that can help you stay healthy. From energy and proteins to carbohydrates and iron, there's so much you can reap out of this herb. In fact, owing to its impressive nutrient profile, it is widely used in various foods and beverages. Here are the top five health benefits of consuming lemongrass.

Smooth digestion Aids stomach problems

Lemongrass, when boiled and turned into a concentrated solution, can be consumed to control diarrhea. Additionally, you can even sip on lemongrass tea and bid adieu to indigestion, stomach pain, and also gastric ulcers, as backed by a study conducted in 2012. What's more? It also acts as a natural diuretic and helps ease nausea, bloating, and constipation.

Aromatherapy Eases out anxiety

Anxiety can be brutal, but with lemongrass, it can go for a toss. Many people have found sipping on lemongrass tea to be quite a relaxing experience. In fact, it is also said that smelling lemongrass can be therapeutic and help ease out symptoms of anxiety, stress, and depression. Due to this, it is widely celebrated as an essential oil for aromatherapy.

Anti-inflammatory Cures inflammation

Inflammations are known to cause serious health issues, including the likes of cancer, ailments related to the heart and blood, diabetes, and more. However, lemongrass, which is abundant with citral and geranial, two anti-inflammatory compounds, has proven to be of great help in reducing inflammations. Even lemongrass oil, for that matter, has demonstrated powerful anti-inflammatory properties when applied.

Healthy heart Helps reduce cholesterol

Lemongrass is traditionally used to treat high cholesterol, thereby reducing your chances of getting a heart attack or stroke. As per a study conducted in 2007 with rats that were fed with high cholesterol diet for about 14 days, lemongrass was found to be active in bringing down their cholesterol levels. Additionally, no side effects were found in those rats!

Bye bye white flakes Eliminates dandruff

Dandruff can be embarrassing, especially during dry weather conditions. However, thanks to lemongrass, you can easily get rid of these white flakes! Lemongrass has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties and is used in various oils and shampoos. You can also use it naturally: just boil two-three leaves in water, cool it down, and rinse your hair with it.