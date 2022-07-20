Lifestyle

We all need these homemade immunity boosting drinks, this monsoon

We all need these homemade immunity boosting drinks, this monsoon

Written by Sneha Das Jul 20, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

These immunity booster drinks will build the body's ability to fight against diseases. (Photo credit: Rawpixel)

A strong immune system protects our body against disease-causing germs. While building immunity takes time, you can strengthen your immune system by drinking certain powerful homemade herbal drinks every day, especially during monsoon when you are more prone to falling ill. These five immunity booster concoctions will help you to stay fit and fight off any advancing diseases.

Curcumin Turmeric tea

Turmeric contains an essential compound called curcumin which helps to strengthen your immune system. Packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, it improves heart health, lowers cholesterol, and soothes pain and inflammation. Boil grated turmeric with water for 15-20 minutes. Strain the mixture, add lemon and honey, and mix well. Serve warm. Consume this tea on an empty stomach in the morning for added benefits.

Ayurvedic concoction Kadha

A traditional Indian drink, kadha is a powerful Ayurvedic concoction that is extremely effective in boosting your immunity and protecting against fever and sore throat. This rich drink also stimulates digestive functions and manages respiratory disorders. Boil fresh basil leaves, one inch of peeled ginger, cinnamon, cloves, carom seeds, turmeric, and black pepper with water. Add some honey and serve warm.

Detoxify Cardamom and mulethi drink

Packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, cardamom helps to detoxify your blood and improve digestion. Mulethi or licorice root is packed with healthy enzymes that help to boost your immunity. Mix together the cardamom, mulethi, turmeric powder, and cumin seeds. Boil this drink and simmer for five- 10 minutes. Strain the mixture and pour it into a cup. Add some honey, and serve hot.

Antibacterial Apple cider vinegar drink

Packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, this healthy booster drink is great for your overall health. Apple cider vinegar promotes the growth of good gut bacteria while turmeric naturally heals your body. Boil apple cider vinegar, water, turmeric powder, and grated ginger in a pan. Simmer for five- 10 minutes and let it cool. Pour into a cup, add honey and serve immediately.

Form antibodies Carrot, apple and flax seeds booster drink

Packed with vitamin A, and B6, carrots help in the development of your immune cells and the formation of antibodies. Apple skin contains a flavonoid called quercetin that strengthens your immune system while flaxseeds protect your body from infections. Blend together chopped apples and carrots and strain the mixture. Pour this drink into a tall glass. Add honey, top with flax seeds, and serve.