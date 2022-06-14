Lifestyle

5 cupcake recipes you need to whip up today

Have you traveled far and wide to bite onto a divine little cupcake? If that's your poison, let's take you on a wonderland of sugary delights. Popular American cookbook author, Eliza Leslie, was the first to coin the term cupcakes in her recipes in 1828. Here are some of the best-tasting cupcakes that you can bake at home.

#1 Banana split cupcakes

Combine flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. Beat butter with sugar until light and mix banana, buttermilk, and eggs. Add the dry ingredients and mix. Divide batter among cupcake liners and bake for 15 minutes. For frosting, beat sugar, butter, and vanilla essence, then add cream and mix. Place in a piping bag and pipe onto cooled cupcakes.

#2 Lemon and blueberry cupcakes

Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt and set aside. In another bowl, beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs, and then blend in vanilla. Then mix in flour and buttermilk. In the batter, add some fresh lemon juice, zest, and a handful of fresh blueberries. Fold everything in well, and bake the cupcakes for 18 minutes. Top with lemon buttercream frosting.

#3 Strawberry and Nutella cupcake

Bake vanilla cupcakes and let them cool. Scoop out the top of the cupcakes and pipe in some Nutella, then put the cake top back on. Beat butter until creamy, add sugar, heavy cream, vanilla extract, and salt. Beat until you get the right texture. Grind dried strawberries and mix in the buttercream frosting. Pipe it over the cupcakes and drizzle Nutella on top.

#4 Coffee cupcakes

Whisk the cake flour, espresso powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together. Set aside. Beat butter until fluffy and add sugar and beat. Add egg whites and vanilla extract, and then sour cream. Add the dry ingredients and mix well. Slowly pour in coffee, and mix. Bake for 12 minutes. For the frosting, beat butter, sugar, coffee, and a pinch of salt.

#5 Marble cupcakes

Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt. Beat butter, sugar, eggs, milk, and vanilla essence. Mix in dry ingredients. Divide the batter; in one part mix cocoa powder and milk. Add vanilla batter and chocolate batter, alternatively to the cupcake liners. Bake for 20 minutes and cool before frosting. Add both vanilla and chocolate frosting simultaneously in a piping bag and pipe onto the cupcakes.