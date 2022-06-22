Lifestyle

Smoothies to help during your weight loss journey

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 22, 2022, 06:12 pm 2 min read

Smoothies can replace your meals during weight loss journey.

Smoothies are rich in protein and fiber which may aid in weight loss since they keep you full. If you are one of those who don't like to eat vegetables and fruits, smoothies are a great way to include them in your diet. You can drink up to two smoothies a day as meal replacements during your weight loss journey.

2 fruit and yogurt based recipes Fruit smoothies

Blend together, one ripe banana, half a cup of orange juice, one-fourth cup of Greek yogurt, half a cup of raspberries, and a drizzle of honey with five ice cubes. Blend together one cup of buttermilk, one cup of rolled oats, half a cup of flaxseeds, and one cup of chopped grapes, apples, and bananas. These delicious smoothies are great for any meal.

2 protein rich smoothies Vegetable based smoothies

Blend together half cup bottle gourd, one cup spinach leaves, half cup yogurt, half teaspoon amla, mint leaves, rock salt, and one-fourth teaspoon cumin powder. Blend together half a cup of amaranth seeds, half cup chopped banana, one seedless date, one tablespoon chia seeds, two teaspoons of flax seeds, one teaspoon melon seeds, and half cup milk for a protein-rich weight loss smoothie.

Perfect breakfast smoothie Apple and flax seed smoothie

Blend together two apples, three de-seeded dates, half a cup of orange juice, one tablespoon of flaxseeds, one tablespoon of chia seeds, one-third teaspoon of cinnamon powder, and half a teaspoon of turmeric powder. The texture of this drink is thick, if you prefer a more liquid texture add water to it. Have this every morning on an empty stomach for best results.

Healthy green All green smoothie

Blend together one ripe banana, one cup of chopped kale, one cup of almond milk, one-fourth of avocado, one tablespoon of chia seeds, and a drizzle of honey on high speed until creamy and smooth. Add a few ice cubes and blend until smooth. This smoothie serves 343 calories and has all the goodness of the incredible ingredients, known to help with weight loss.

Why smoothies? Benefits of smoothies

They are quick and easy to make. Smoothies are a clever way to add nutritious vegetables and fruits into your diet. Smoothies contain fiber and slow-digesting ingredients like nuts, seeds, and yogurt. They are low-sugar and low-fat, keeping you full and preventing hunger pangs. Since the blender already breaks down the food into liquid, they also become easier to digest.