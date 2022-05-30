Lifestyle

Health benefits of watermelon seeds (and 2 recipes)

Summers are incomplete without some red and juicy watermelons that replenish the fluid your body loses in the scorching heat. However, did you know that watermelon seeds are healthy and nutritious as well? They are loaded with magnesium, zinc, copper, omega 3, and omega 6 fatty acids, vitamins, proteins, and potassium. Here are a few health benefits of watermelon seeds.

Context Here is what our expert says

Watermelon seeds make a tasty and healthy snack. The seeds are rich in proteins, fat, iron, and zinc. Cooking oil can also be extracted from the same.

Arginine which is an amino acid essential for protein synthesis is found in watermelon seeds in high amounts.

Methanol extracts from these seeds have been found to contain many phytochemicals which impart antibacterial and immune-boosting properties.

#1 Improves cardiovascular health

Packed with high amounts of magnesium, zinc, and monosaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, watermelon seeds manage your blood pressure and improve your heart health. According to several studies, monosaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids are good fats that prevent heart attacks and strokes. The iron in these seeds also helps to carry oxygenated blood in the body and regulates the calcium movements in the heart.

#2 Prevents osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease in which the bones become weak and brittle and there are increased risk of fractures. Including watermelon seeds in your everyday diet can strengthen your bones and prevent bone disorders. The copper, potassium, and magnesium in these seeds prevent early bone damage and improve bone mineral density as well. You can add watermelon seeds to your salads or oatmeal.

#3 Increases your energy levels

The essential micronutrients in watermelon seeds help to increase your energy levels and keep you pumped up for a long time. The healthy fatty acids in them nourish your body with vital nutrients while satiating your hunger. You can munch on a handful of dried watermelon seeds for instant energy. However, avoid eating too many as they are high in calories.

Recipe 1 Watermelon seeds bar

These watermelon seed bars are super-nutritious and make for a great high-protein snack that you can grab on the go. Roast watermelon seeds for four-five minutes until they turn reddish in color. Boil sugar and water until thickens. Add the roasted seeds and stir well. Pour the sugar-coated seeds into a coconut oil greased pan. Let it cool, cut into rectangular shapes and serve.

Recipe 2 Watermelon seeds rice

This recipe is spicy and flavorful and can be had for lunch or dinner as a one-meal dish. Dry roast watermelon seeds with red chilies. Grind this roasted mix along with salt and sugar. Saute mustard seeds, urad dal, curry leaves, peanuts, and asafoetida in some oil. Add pre-cooked rice and the coarsely ground watermelon seeds and mix everything. Serve hot with some papad.