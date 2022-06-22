Lifestyle

5 monsoon skincare tips for healthy and radiant skin

These monsoon skincare tips will protect your skin while you enjoy the weather.

The monsoon season might give you relief from the scorching summer heat. But trust us, it's definitely not a great season for your skin. The humidity levels rise during monsoon and the weather becomes unpredictable which makes it difficult for your skin to adjust. This leads to various skin problems like excess oiliness, acne, breakouts, and clogged pores. Here are five monsoon skincare tips.

CTM routine Cleansing, toning and moisturizing is a must

To protect your skin from getting oily, sticky, and dull during the monsoons, use a soap-free cleanser and wash your face with this twice or thrice daily. Next, use an alcohol-free toner with green tea or glycolic acid to maintain your skin's pH levels and tighten enlarged pores. Follow it up with a lightweight, and non-greasy moisturizer infused with hyaluronic acid or aloe vera.

Exfoliation Exfoliation is important for your skin

Remember to exfoliate your skin at least twice a week during the monsoon season to eliminate dead skin cells, improve blood circulation and flush out harmful toxins. Exfoliation will also help your other skincare products to absorb better. Mix together brown sugar, coffee grounds, coconut oil, and honey, and scrub your skin for one-three minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water to reveal glowing skin.

Sunscreen Do not forget to apply sunscreen

Many people avoid using sunscreen during the monsoons since the sun is hidden during this time, which is a big skincare mistake. Sunscreen should be applied throughout the year. Use a light, gel-based sunscreen with at least SPF 30, antioxidant protection, and PA factor to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and environmental pollutants. Remember to reapply your sunscreen every few hours.

Clay mask Use a clay mask twice a week

The extreme humidity during the monsoon season can cause itching and oiliness on your skin. A clay mask is extremely effective in controlling excess oil, reducing acne, and protecting your skin from toxins. You can use a clay mask twice a week safely. Choose one containing natural and antibacterial ingredients like aloe vera or green tea for added benefits.

Face serum Use a vitamin C serum regularly

A powerful antioxidant, vitamin C stimulates collagen production in your skin and keeps skin problems at bay. Packed with anti-aging properties, it brightens your complexion, reduces fine lines and blemishes, and fades acne scars to give you a natural and healthy glow. You can use a vitamin C serum twice daily after cleansing and toning but before applying your moisturizer to get radiant skin.