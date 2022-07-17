Lifestyle

National Ice Cream Day: Try 5 unique ice cream recipes

National Ice Cream Day: Try 5 unique ice cream recipes

Written by Sneha Das Jul 17, 2022, 11:01 am 2 min read

These 5 ice cream recipes are a must-try this National Ice Cream Month.

Observed annually on the third Sunday of July in the United States, National Ice Cream Day will be celebrated on July 17 this year. The day was established in 1984 by former US President Ronald Reagan to glorify America's dairy industry. President Reagen had also declared July as National Ice Cream Month. On this special occasion, check out these five unique ice cream recipes.

Tender coconut Rose and tender coconut ice cream

Boil cold milk with sugar. Add cornflour-cold milk mixture and stir well. Let it cool. Next, add fresh cream and a flavoring mix of chopped rose petals, rose essence, and tender coconut meat, and mix well. Pour this mixture into an aluminum container, cover with aluminum foil, and freeze for six hours. Then blend the mixture and freeze it again for 10 hours. Enjoy!

Betel leaves Paan ice cream

Grind together betel leaves and lemon juice. Mix together the paan juice, dried dates, cardamom powder, gulkand, and fennel seeds. Boil milk with sugar. Add cornflour-cold milk mixture and simmer for five minutes. Let it cool, add the paan flavoring mix and fresh cream and mix well. Pour into a shallow container and freeze till slushy. Blend the mixture, add menthol, and freeze again.

Healthy Carrot ice cream

This vegetable ice cream made with fresh carrots is healthy and will satisfy your dessert cravings. Add heavy cream, milk, salt, granulated sugar, and light brown sugar in a saucepan and whisk well. Add chopped carrots and simmer. Cool the mixture and freeze for some time. Next, blend the mixture, add vinegar, and mix well. Freeze again for a few hours before serving.

Peach puree Cinnamon peach ice cream

Blend chopped peaches with corn syrup until smooth. Mix together cold milk, condensed milk, cinnamon powder, peach puree, and lemon juice. Pour this into a shallow aluminum dish, cover it with aluminum foil, and freeze for around six hours. Next, blend this mixture, transfer back to the dish and freeze it again for at least 10 hours until set. Scoop and serve immediately.

Refreshing Green tea ice cream

A popular Japanese delicacy, green tea ice cream is healthy and refreshing. Boil water with sugar, add green tea powder, and stir well. Let it cool and strain the mixture. Add sugar and egg yolks to a pan and mix well. Add cream, milk, and green tea syrup and cook for two minutes. Let it cool and refrigerate for four-five hours. Scoop and serve.