Sarmat: Russia tests new nuclear-capable missile, Vladimir Putin warns enemies

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 21, 2022, 02:43 pm 3 min read

The new missile is claimed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons and hit the target 6,000 kilometers away.

Russia successfully test-fired its new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), called the Sarmat, on Wednesday. President Vladimir Putin proclaimed it to be the world's "best" and said it will make Moscow's rivals "think twice" before threatening the country. The missile was reportedly fired from Plesetsk in northwest Russia and hit targets about 6,000km away in the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian Far East. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

While Russia's test launch does not surprise the West, it comes at a time when global tensions are at an all-time high due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier, the West had voiced worries the conflict may grow into a nuclear war.

To recall, four days into the war, on February 28, President Putin had ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be placed on high alert.

Putin's statement What did Putin say after the test launch?

Putin congratulated the Russian military on the successful test launch of Sarmat, adding the "truly unique weapon" would strengthen the combat potential of the country's armed forces. In a televised address, the president said Sarmat will "reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats, and make those who - in the heat of aggressive rhetoric - try to threaten our country think twice."

Details What are the capabilities of Sarmat?

Sarmat has the capacity to carry 10 or more warheads and decoys, said Douglas Barrie, senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Barie told Al Jazeera that Russia can fire it over either of the Earth's poles posing a challenge to the ground and satellite-based radar and tracking systems worldwide. "This complicates where you've got to look," he said.

Quote Sarmat can overcome all modern anti-missile defense: Putin

Moreover, Putin said the Sarmat missile has "the highest tactical and technical characteristics" and is also "capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense." He further asserted, "It has no analogs in the world and won't have for a long time to come."

Pentagon New missile launch no threat to US, its allies: Pentagon

Meanwhile, the Pentagon stated that Russia test-firing Sarmat was not considered a danger to the US and its allies as Moscow had already informed them. US Department of Defense Spokesperson John Kirby said Moscow "properly notified" Washington of the test as required by the 2011 New START Treaty, which set limitations on both the nations' nuclear weapons.

Expert views What do the experts think about the launch?

Igor Korotchenko—Russian journalist and defense analyst—said Sarmat's test was a message to the West that Moscow was capable of destroying any hostile country. Furthermore, London-based RUSI thinktank's Jack Watling claimed there was an "element of posturing and symbolism" involved in Russia's move. Watling noted the test happened eight weeks after Russia's Ukraine invasion and about three weeks before its annual Victory Day parade.