Lifestyle

National Tattoo Day: Did you know about these unique tattoos?

National Tattoo Day: Did you know about these unique tattoos?

Written by Sneha Das Jul 17, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

Get yourself inked with one of these tattoo styles this National Tattoo Day.

Observed on July 17 every year, National Tattoo Day celebrates the ancient form of body art, inspiring people to get inked. Tattoos can be symbolic, decorative, or pictorial, representing a person's identity or emotion. Since tattoos are permanent, people get them to etch memories and show what they love and cherish. Here are a few tattoo styles you need to know before getting inked.

Context Here is what our expert says

Tattooing is a type of body art that's been around for thousands of years, where a pigment is deposited with the help of a needle deep into the skin in the dermis.

Unhygienic conditions and infected needles carry the risk of infections like HIV and hepatitis B and C.

If not done with care, susceptible individuals can develop allergies or hypertrophic scars on tattoos.

Large images Irezumi - Japanese tattoo style

Irezumi is a Japanese tattoo style, which is popularly known for large images covering a person's legs, arms, and back. According to scholars, this tattoo style existed during the Jomon Period and gained popularity during the Edo period in Japan. Irezumi is inspired by the Japanese art form of Ukiyo-e where an artist creates tattoos resembling full-body suits, leaving some areas of bare skin.

Bold outlines Classic American style

If you are not in the mood for experimentation, then the classic American-style tattoo with bold outlines, limited bright colors, and imagery is the one you should opt for. Some popular imageries include pinup female figures, hearts, roses, daggers, fierce predatory animals, anchors, mermaids, and ocean and nautical themes. American tattoo artist Norman Keith Collins popularized this tattoo style in the 1930s.

Thai Buddhism Sak Yant - Hand-tapped tattoo

Sak Yant is a Japanese hand-tapped tattoo style that represents mystical Thai Buddhism. This tattoo style uses yantra designs including sacred geometry, symbols, deities, and animal figures. The freehand design is usually drawn by a Buddhist monk or Ajarn at various temples. The art is also prevalent in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar and is believed to give magical protection to the bearer.

For die-hard fans Portrait style

Portrait tattoos resemble a portrait that can represent an image of a person, either real or fictional, or even a work of art. People love these tattoos as they remind them of the personality they admire. Adhering to the style of realism, these tattoos create accurate renditions of people both in black and gray and colors. It takes around eight hours to create.

Heritage and status Polynesian style - Ancient body art form

Polynesian tattoo style is an ancient body art form where the placement of the tattoos on the body plays an important role in defining the meaning. Tattoos in the body's upper half represent heaven, while those in the lower half represent Earth. Some popular motifs include turtle shells, lizards, turtles, waves, shark's teeth, tiki figures, etc. The designs represent protection, strength, heritage, and status.

Do you know? Mehendi

Did you know that Mehendi is also considered a tattoo style? Well, yes, it's a body art form that is perfect for someone looking to get inked temporarily. This temporary dye sits on the skin's surface, unlike a permanent tattoo that pierces the skin.