5 must-try vegan drink recipes you can make at home

These vegan drinks are healthy, nutritious, and delicious at the same time.

If you are health-conscious and following a vegan diet, then you can try a lot of healthy drinks to stay hydrated and feel rejuvenated. These drinks are dairy-free, cooling, nutritious, and packed with the goodness of fruits and other energizing ingredients. They are also great for people who are lactose intolerant. Here are five homemade vegan drinks you must try out.

Perfect for breakfast, this dates and almond milkshake offers you instant energy and keeps you full for a longer time. This healthy and wholesome drink is high in fiber, magnesium, and potassium. Blend together half a cup of dates and almond milk until smooth and creamy. Pour this drink into a tall glass, garnish with chopped dry fruits, and serve chilled.

Soy milk Vegan hot chocolate

This vegan hot chocolate is high in fiber and low in calories. Whisk together cane sugar, starch, salt, and cocoa powder. Heat soy milk and vanilla in a saucepan. Add some hot milk to the cocoa mix and stir well. Pour the cocoa mix into a milk pan and boil for five minutes. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes before serving.

High water content Mixed fruit and basil juice

This mixed fruit juice infused with basil and lemongrass is completely vegan and healthy. This drink is high in water content and will keep you hydrated and refreshed during the summer season. Blend together lemongrass, pomegranate seeds, basil, watermelon pulp, cinnamon, salt, and orange juice. Don't strain the pulp and pour the drink into a tall glass. Add ice cubes and serve chilled.

Weight loss Vegan mango lassi

Vegan mango lassi is a staple beverage during the summer season as it is nutritious, refreshing, low in cholesterol, and helps in weight loss. Chop fresh ripe mangoes and put them into a blender along with vegan yogurt, ginger, lemon juice, turmeric, and cold almond milk. Blend well and pour it into a tall glass. Add agave syrup and serve chilled.

Cashew milk Vegan chai latte

Boil some water with cinnamon, black peppercorns, cardamom, and star anise. Add a couple of tea bags. Simmer for 20 minutes before removing the tea bags. Simmer for 10 minutes more and then strain the liquid. Pour the tea into small cups, add cashew milk, and stir well. Warm the tea a little, add some coconut sugar, and serve.