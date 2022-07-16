Lifestyle

These 5 tips will help you concentrate, perform better

Written by Sneha Das Jul 16, 2022

These tips will help to improve your focus and excel in your work.

Your ability to focus and concentrate properly on a particular task at your workplace determines your success to a great extent. The more focus and time you devote to a task, the better you will be able to perform. However, distraction can impact your focus and concentration to a large extent. Here are five tips to focus better and avoid distractions.

Distractions Try to eliminate all distractions

Distraction is the major cause that affects your concentration on a particular task. Radio or television blaring in the background, an interrupting co-worker, a crying child, or a roommate are some of the sources of distraction. To deal with this and bring back your focus, move to a quiet area, turn off your phone notifications, and request people to leave you alone when working.

Focusing technique Try the Pomodoro Technique

Proper focus helps you to complete more tasks in less time. However, it is easier said than done. Try the Pomodoro technique to focus on tasks for shorter periods of time. Start your work by setting a 25-minute timer. Once the buzzer sounds, take a five-minute break. Do this again for four rounds and then take a longer break of 20-30 minutes.

Meditation Practice meditation daily

Meditation with deep breathing can help improve your attention span, focus, and concentration by relaxing your brain and helping you to calm down. According to a 2011 review of 23 studies, mindful practices like meditation helped increase focus and attention. If you are a beginner, start with five minutes of mediation daily and then gradually work your way up to longer sessions.

Caffeine Drink some caffeine

While too much caffeine is not good for your health, having some small doses of caffeinated beverages like coffee or green tea will do no harm. The cognitive-enhancing properties of caffeine can improve your concentration and focus. If you don't like caffeinated drinks, you can have a piece of dark chocolate with a 70% or higher concentration of cacao as well.

Similar tasks Try focusing on similar tasks

Stop multitasking and group similar tasks together. Complete these tasks one at a time to make the transition smooth and effortless. Jumping from one type of task to another can confuse you and mess up your mind. Doing similar tasks together can help you get a lot more done. According to the American Psychological Association, multitasking reduces productivity by around 40%.