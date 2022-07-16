Lifestyle

5 must-know airport hacks for a smooth travel experience

Follow these airport hacks for a hassle-free travel experience.

If you are a frequent flier, you would already know a lot of flying hacks from experience. However, those who do not travel as often might find themselves baffled at large airports, not knowing how to manage. Before you come across such an overwhelming situation, here are a few tips to help you glide through airport transits without any hassle.

Water tips No need to buy water at the airport

Most airport security checks do not allow you to carry water bottles. Carry an empty bottle which will smoothly pass through security check, then fill it up at the water station on the other side. Also, carry an empty flask in your personal item bag, you can fill it with hot water from water stations. Another hack is to carry a frozen water bottle!

Smart handling Luggage saga

Write your information on a paper and keep it inside your luggage. If your luggage tag falls off and is lost, security will open your luggage to find contact information inside. Stick a fragile sticker on your check-in bags; they will most likely come out first, so less waiting time! Take a photo of your luggage; if lost, you can show it for identification.

Security check queue How to catch your flight when late?

We all know you must reach the airport well in advance to catch your flight in time. However, various reasons might hinder your trip and cause you to arrive late, which might result in being stuck in a line. Do not hesitate to ask an official to be brought to the front of the line. Go to your gate immediately after the security check.

Duty-free Maximize your benefits

Enjoy your time at the airport during long waits in between flights. Try out fancy beauty product samples for free from various stores! When shopping duty-free, remember the exemptions that apply to each passport. So, if you are traveling with family members, you can get the maximum allowed for each person, including children. Keep all receipts handy to get by the customs check quickly.

Don't pay extra Book cabs without paying extra

Booking a cab from the airport might cost you a lot more due to the high parking charges and taxes. For example, a cab ride that would cost you Rs. 300 generally might cost Rs. 500 from the airport. This is applicable universally. If you have less luggage, walk a little further out of the airport and book a ride from there for cheaper.