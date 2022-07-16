Lifestyle

5 must-read biographies of famous personalities

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 16, 2022, 02:20 pm 3 min read

These biographies of famous personalities will give you a fresh perspective on life. (Photo credit: Amazon.in)

Looking for inspiration? What can be better than a book? Books always come in handy for learning new things, developing writing skills, and gaining inspiration from events or world-renowned personalities. Here are a few biographies of famous personalities from around the world to shake you up. Dive into a journey of hardship, mental health, discipline, war, business, and politics with these incredible must-read biographies.

JRD Tata 'Beyond the Last Blue Mountain' by RM Lala

This is written by RM Lala on JRD Tata with his cooperation. It starts by exploring JRD's life from his birth in France in 1904. The different parts of the book discuss his chairmanship at the age of 34, his 46 years in Indian aviation, his popularity as the most outstanding personality in the Indian industry, and some lesser-known details about his life.

John Nash 'A Beautiful Mind' by Sylvia Nasar

A Beautiful Mind by Sylvia Nasar is based on the life of Nobel Prize-winning economist and mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr. Although an unauthorized work, it won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 1998. It covers Nash's time at Princeton University and MIT, RAND Corporation, and his struggle with schizophrenia. The book was adapted into a movie starring Russell Crowe.

Napoleon Bonaparte 'Napoleon: A Life' by Andrew Roberts

This biography will change your views of the historical personality often portrayed as a tyrant. Andrew Roberts portrays Napoleon in a favorable light here by giving his readers an interesting peek into the life of Napoleon, describing his second-to-none military skills and also the confusing relationship with his wife Josephine. Roberts had traveled to 53 of Napoleon's 60 battle sites for this book.

Mao Zedong 'Mao: The Unknown Story' by Jung Chang and Jon Halliday

Mao: The Unknown Story by husband-wife duo Jung Chang and Jon Halliday chronicles the life of Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong. Opposing the idealistic explanations for Mao's rise to power, Chang and Halliday portray him as a tyrant who manipulated everyone in pursuit of personal power. The book received both praise and criticism from a number of academic experts.

Sylvia Plath 'Mad Girl's Love Song' by Andrew Wilson

Mad Girl's Love Song: Sylvia Plath and Life Before Ted by Andrew Wilson is a biography of the American poet and writer Sylvia Plath, who is credited with taking the genre of confessional poetry forward. Before she met Ted Hughes, her husband and a famed poet, her life was quite different with her struggling with mental health issues. Check out more such book recommendations.