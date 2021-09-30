When exactly is the time to discard your old shoes?

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 05:12 pm

Shoes have a life span as well

Most of us have the habit of splurging our money on shoes, handbags, etc. But do we know how often we should change our shoes? Reflexologists and other experts say that proper footwear makes all the difference to your gait and the health of your feet. At times, your lower body gets affected too if you don't change your shoes within the stipulated time.

Tip #1

One should change shoes every three to four months

Experts say that shoes should be changed between every 300 to 400 miles of walking. What does this mean? It is usual for an office goer or a student to walk 8,000 to 10,000 steps in a day. In that case, you should change shoes after every three to four months. However, you may change your shoes if they are damaged before this period.

Tip #2

Next time, ask the showroom manager about your shoe's age

If your (new!) shoes show signs of damage, it is time to change the pair. The glue in your shoes and air in the air pockets are good indicators as to when you should ditch them. When you buy a new pair of shoes, ask the shopkeeper/executive about the longevity of your new buy.

Tip #3

These are the signs to replace your shoes

If you spot that the shape of your shoe sole has changed after you wear it, go for a replacement. This same thing applies for running and walking shoes. When you observe a change in its cushion, discard them. If you continue wearing these damaged shoes, it will affect your entire spine and the limbs. You will be in pain.

Tip #4

Some tips you should follow to maintain your shoes

You should take proper care of your shoes after buying them. Here are some tips: -Keep your pair of shoes away from moist places. If you are unable to do so, use newspapers, silica pouches or gels. -If your shoes collect dust, it is going to make them lose the sheen. Try to avoid that. -Direct sunlight is not good for your shoes.