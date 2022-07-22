Lifestyle

Know everything about National Mango Day 2022

Written by Sneha Das Jul 22, 2022, 04:20 pm 2 min read

Celebrate this National Mango Day with some sweet juicy mangoes.

Observed on July 22 every year, National Mango Day celebrates the king of fruits and how it plays an important part in Indian culture and history. India is the largest producer of mangoes, usually available from April to August, in the world supplying over 50% of these delectable fruits across the globe. Some popular mango varieties include Himsagar, Chausa, Alphanso, Dasheri, and Kesar.

History History of these tropical fruits

Mangoes were first grown in India 5,000 years ago. The word mango is derived from the Malayalam word manna which was later changed by the Portuguese to manga. Africa started growing mangoes in the 10th century BC and Brazil started production in the 18th century. Once India became the largest mango producer the became the National Fruit of India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Varieties A few popular varieties of mangoes

Alphanso- Found in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Alphonso mangoes are known for their detectable taste and sunshine yellow appearance. Kesar- These mangoes have a saffron-like color and are found in the Girnar Hills of Junagadh, Gujarat. Dasheri- Available from mid-May till late-August, these mangoes are found in Lucknow and Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh. Himsagar- Found in Murshidabad, West Bengal, these mangoes have a musky sweet taste.

Celebration How can you celebrate the day

If you want to celebrate this special day, just grab a sweet and juicy mango and enjoy its delectable taste or try making some yummy mango recipes to drool over. You can hog a mango in the popular South Asian style. Lightly press a mango using your fingers to make it soft. Puncture a hole into the skin and suck out the pulp.

Facts Some lesser-known facts about mangoes

Mangoes are associated with Indian folklore and it is believed that Gautama Buddha was given a mango orchard to rest under the tree. Mangoes are a superfood packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Did you know that green mangoes contain more vitamin C than ripe ones? Mangoes belong to the nut family and are closely related to cashews and pistachios.