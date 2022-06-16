India

Nagpur: People throng ATM 'faultily' dispensing 5 times extra cash

Nagpur: People throng ATM 'faultily' dispensing 5 times extra cash

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 16, 2022, 04:22 pm 2 min read

The ATM reportedly belong to a private bank in Khaparkheda town, located around 30km from Nagpur city.

People in Maharashtra's Nagpur reportedly rushed to an automated teller machine (ATM) after it started dispensing five times extra cash to customers due to a technical glitch. Later, it was found that the glitch was nothing but a human error during the refill. The ATM reportedly belonged to a private bank in the Khaparkheda town, located around 30km from Nagpur city.

Details What do we know about the incident?

The incident was reported on Wednesday when a man tried to withdraw Rs. 500 from the ATM but, to his surprise, it dispensed five currency notes of Rs. 500 denomination. The news spread like wildfire and a crowd soon gathered there to try their luck. This went on till a bank customer alerted the police, who rushed to the ATM and shut it down.

Information Why did this happen?

An official from the Khaparkheda Police Station said this happened as the currency notes of the Rs. 500 denomination were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to dispense notes of Rs. 100 denomination. However, he added no case has been registered in this connection.

Similar incident Strange ATM withdrawal incidents happened earlier as well

A year ago, in a strange incident, money got debited from the State Bank of India's capital account instead of the customers' bank accounts whenever cash was withdrawn from an ATM in Hyderabad. The incident came to light when the bank noticed that money was being debited repeatedly from its account. At least Rs. 3.4 lakh was reportedly withdrawn from the bank's account.