Things you must bring home from your trip to Thailand

Aug 17, 2022

From food and beverages to bathing essentials and handicrafts, Thailand has a lot to offer. Check out some souvenirs you can shop for.

Wondering what you should get your hands on from your trip to Thailand? Well, we have curated a list featuring five items you must shop from this scenic land of beaches, each of which will keep you hooked to it and how! From food and home decor to grooming products and therapeutic items, there's something for everyone to fall in love with.

Home decor Thai handicrafts

Thailand garners a lot of love for its handicrafts. You will find a multitude of shops and markets offering the best in pottery dishes, wooden artifacts, and lacquerware. You will be left spoilt for choice with so many colors and designs to pick from. In addition to this, you can also grab some beautiful cushions and cushion covers, that too at dirt cheap prices!

So therapeutic Oils and balms

Did you know that Thailand is one of the major exporters of coconut oil in the world? Well, now you do. There are a host of shops and markets from where you can buy some incredible oil products like moisturizers, sunscreens, hair oils, and more. Additionally, "Tiger Balm" available here is considered highly effective against muscle tensions and headaches. Do grab it!

Sweet treats Snacks and sweets

Thailand is famous for its dried fruit snacks which are widely available in every nook and cranny of the country. Do shop for some dried chips of mango, pineapple, lychee, and mangosteen. Besides that, you can also add to your cart some exotic dried squids, pork floss, potato chips, seaweed snack, and pork sticks. Also buy Thai coconut rolls, available in many flavors.

Savory deliciousness Instant noodles

Thailand is famous for its delicious instant noodles. When you're there, do not forget to take home Mama's TomYum, Suki Seafood, YumYum's Pork, and Thai Jasmine Rice Salmon Porridge variants. All these instant noodles are available at supermarkets and local shops and cost somewhere between TBH 5 to TBH 15, which is roughly between Rs. 11 to Rs. 34.

Self-care Fun shaped soaps

Thailand also offers a wide array of fragrant soaps in a variety of shapes. From flowers and fruits to vegetables and animals, there's a soap for everyone up for grabs. What makes them truly unmissable is the fact that these soaps are organic, handmade, herbal, and specially designed to take your bathing and self-care routines up a notch.